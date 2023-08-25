The tailor, the Turkish tailor-made series ~ Badalfohmoh

Available on Netflix since April 2023, the tailor is a complex story with characters who hide many secrets. But until when ?

Last Tuesday, I was too lazy to do anything. So I turned off my notifications and went to Netflix get away from it all by watching a movie. I fell on THE TAILORa Turkish series.

INSPIRED BY REAL FACTS

Created by Onur Güvenatamwhich notably produced the Netflix series The Protector, The Tailor is indeed inspired by real events. The screenwriters used the novel back to lifewritten by Gulseren Budayicioglu, a Turkish writer. In addition to being an author, she is also a psychiatrist. And it is from her main job that she gets her stories. If The tailor does not take up all the elements of the book, the series drew some inspirations and anecdotes from it.

There are in particular the traumas of the former patients of Gülseren Budayicioglu. Certainly she must have met victims of domestic violence, but also people with the same disability as Mustafathe father of peyami. It is possible that the scriptwriters of the series also placed in each of the characters some bits of the stories of the patients of the author.

ON NETFLIX, WHAT IS THE TAILOR ABOUT?

In The tailor, we follow the story of Peyami, a talented tailor who inherited both the talent and the business from his grandfather who taught him everything. But after the latter’s death, the young man must have his father Mustafa repatriated to Istanbul, except that no one must know about it. Indeed, his father suffers from a very serious psychiatric illness. A handicap that makes Mustafa have the mind of a little boy.

Then one day, a young woman named Esvet enters Peyami’s life, and therefore, her father’s. It is the fiancée of his friend Dimitri, who turns out to be in reality a man of extreme violence. We suspect it, an alchemy will be born between Esvet and Peyami, while the latter must take care of her wedding dress…

I have retained for you 5 life lessons.

LIFE LESSONS TO LEARN

” The tailor ” will remind you of the importance of truth, trust and compassion. This is a series that will make you laugh, cry and think deeply.

#1- BE A FRIEND WHO CAN SAY NO

Do not accept bad behavior from someone just because you are friends.

By tolerating the intolerable in your friendship, you risk compromising the healthy relationship that exists between you and your friend.

#2 – SECRETS = HAUNTING

Secrets are the memories of the past that continue to haunt us until we have the courage to face them.

Keeping a secret can be emotionally draining. It’s important to think about the consequences of keeping a secret and decide if it’s best to share it with someone you trust.

#3 – THE FAMILY IS THE BASIS OF ALL LIFE

Difficult times can be emotionally overwhelming, but with the support of family, we are stronger to face and overcome them.

When you go through dark times, the presence and attentive listening of your family reminds you that even in the midst of adversity, love and support can light your way.

#4 – NOTHING CAN BE OBTAINED WITHOUT COURAGE

Breaking free from a toxic relationship takes courage, but the happiness and inner peace that comes with it are worth it.

Don’t let a toxic relationship make you question your worth or your identity. You deserve to be treated with respect, love and kindness.

#5 – BE TRUE TO YOURSELF

Your self-worth does not depend on social norms or family expectations. Be true to yourself and don’t let the opinions of others dictate your happiness.

It is important to find a balance between respecting your family and respecting your individuality.

You have the right to go your own way while maintaining positive family ties.

As a bonus, don’t forget that educating your child like a King means exposing yourself to being the stopover later and paying dearly for the consequences of his deviations.

I hope you watch it as soon as possible.

With all my love.

Badal

