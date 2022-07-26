Original title: Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig a 100-meter trench and claimed to be able to store food for 30 days to “intercept” landing PLA

The Taiwan Army’s “trenches” system was exposed, claiming to carry out so-called “assault operations” against the People’s Liberation Army with 30-day reserves of food. (Photo source: Taiwan “China Times News Network”)

According to Taiwan’s “China Times” report, the Taiwan Army’s “Hanguang No. 38” actual military exercise was launched yesterday (July 25). The “trench” system built by the reserve mobilization mobilizers of the Taiwan Army’s Third Operational Area was unveiled for the first time, claiming that it can store food for 30 days.

According to the report, under the supervision of the United States, in order to strengthen the reserve combat capability, Taiwan’s defense authority began a trial run of a 14-day new system in March this year. The third combat zone of the Taiwan Army implemented the Taipei Port defense battle and the Tamsui River counter-assault project yesterday. It imitated the digging of trenches by the Ukrainian army in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “Ashore the People’s Liberation Army.

According to the report, the reserve troops mobilized by the Taiwan Army dug a trench and bunkers nearly 100 meters long in the area of ​​Bali Lingang Avenue in Xinbei. save point. All facilities use heavy machinery and tools from private manufacturers, and are built by the new system of teaching officers and soldiers. The operation time is 3 to 7 days.

The third combat zone of the Taiwan Army stated that on the first day of the exercise, units under its jurisdiction, including the 584th Armored Brigade, the 109th Infantry Brigade, and the 193rd Battalion of the “Gendarmerie” Reserve Brigade, carried out the “Tongxin No. 32” exercise at the same time. In the tactical position, drills such as preparations for deployment and pre-combat training are carried out.

In response to Taiwan's "Hanguang Exercise" assuming that the mainland may "violate Taiwan", Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, previously stated that the nature of the DPP authorities is to seek "independence", and seeking "independence" must be provocative. One manifestation of provocation is an attempt to use external forces to embolden oneself. But it turns out that external forces are simply unreliable. Another manifestation is the fantasy of "seeking independence by force". As far as Taiwan's weapons and equipment and the level of Taiwan's military exercises are concerned, even a layman like me can't see it. If they do this, it can only be a dead end. (Source: China Taiwan Network)

