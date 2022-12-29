[The Epoch Times, December 28, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chang Huairen, Taipei, Taiwan) Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen announced that starting from January 1, 2024, draftees born after 2005 will be served for four months. month back to 1 year. To this end, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Qiu Guozheng and Deputy Defense Minister Fang Maohong called on Qiu Chenyuan, the general secretary of the Legislative Yuan of the People’s Party, and the officials of the People’s Party League, and explained the military service policy, scientific and reasonable management and other supporting measures. Qiu Chenyuan said that the key point of military service is “Regain the sense of honor of the national army,” the People’s Party Group put forward five major demands, while Qiu Guozheng said that he would carefully refer to his opinions.

The People’s Party Group put forward five demands, which are to increase the incentives of the conscription system and increase the willingness of the Taiwanese people to join the army; to maintain flexibility in the training content, including information warfare or drone operations, and to be in line with the world situation; For the proposal, the Ministry of National Defense should take the initiative to fight for it; the Ministry of National Defense should shorten the vacancy period for draft men to wait for soldiers; there is still one year before the implementation, and the preparation of training officers and training fields must be completed in one step.

Qiu Guozheng responded that the extension of the service period will inevitably make young people feel uncertain. He will carefully refer to the opinions given by the Legislators of the People’s Party and League, and incorporate them into the training plan and governance reference, including training capacity, training venues, and equipment allocation. He will try his best to meet the needs. Multi-party communication and coordination, and simultaneous preparations before the actual implementation.

Fang Maohong promised that the training courses will not be misappropriated at will. In response to the characteristics of “short warning time and fast combat pace” in modern warfare, the reserve force will be converted into a standing garrison force. national defense.

In addition, Zheng Yunpeng, a legislator of the DPP, shared his views on being the parent of a draft male through Facebook. He believes that the government will have to explain at least two items, which he proposed to the relevant ministries at the meeting convened by the president yesterday. Requirements, respectively, the first point is to hold an explanation meeting for parents, which is the most important, and the second point is that from today on, political discussion programs and various club occasions, active-duty military directors and relevant agency directors should be arranged to take the initiative to explain , especially political commentary programs, cannot rely solely on representatives of public opinion from the DPP.

Regarding the first point, Zheng Yunpeng explained that because the new recruits who are still in school have not served in the military, even though many people view the resumption of one-year military service positively, many draftees will worry and rebound. He thinks it is normal. After all, time is getting longer, and most parents will think that it was a waste of time when they heard that they were in the army, even if it was interesting to talk about it. Therefore, the government is obliged to let parents know the training content, treatment, and benefits of the new military service, and to reverse stereotypes. Parents have correct concepts, and children have correct imaginations.

In the end, Zheng Yunpeng believes that if the new one-year military service is done well, it will also bring long-term added value, such as: at least to reverse the negative impression of our generation on military service, and let the new generation of draftees talk about military service after leaving the army. Serving as a soldier is a glorious and valuable life experience; through reasonable training and remuneration, increase the willingness to recruit soldiers for voluntary service, and you will have a sense of accomplishment as a soldier for a year, and it will not be difficult to sign up to become a voluntary service; If you have a high social status and have positive service experience, you will positively affirm the value of the national army after you leave the society.

