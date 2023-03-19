Home World The Taliban against nepotism: no assignment to officials’ families
The Taliban against nepotism: no assignment to officials' families

The Taliban against nepotism: no assignment to officials' families

The officials Afghans will be forced to fire relatives hired by them to hold government positions. This is what we read in a decree issued by the leader of Islamic fundamentalists, Hibatullah Akhundzadaalso known as the supreme commander: the provision, according to what is reported by the website of the Bbc, was posted on the Administrative Affairs Bureau’s Twitter page. According to the rule, Afghan officials must replace their children or other family members who have been appointed, also refraining from hiring relatives for government roles in the future. The Taliban fired some top officials when they took over in 2021, while others fled. L’Afghan Islamic Presswhich is based in Peshawarin Pakistansaid the new decree follows allegations that several senior Taliban officials have nominated their sons to positions within the government, despite having no experience.

It should be remembered that theAfghanistan is facing one economic and humanitarian crisis increasingly grave since the August 15, 2021 the Taliban have captured the capital Kabul, overthrowing the civilian government and regaining control of the country, 20 years after they were ousted by the United States and its allies. Since then, central bank assets abroad have been frozen and most foreign financing has been suspended.

