Simona Lanzoni she is vice president of Pangea Onlus, an NGO that has been working with Afghan women for more than twenty years. From microcredit projects, to school and professional training projects, to the supply of food and aid in emergencies such as earthquakes and floods. Last year, faced with the arrival of the Taliban, it was also thanks to the work of Pangea that thousands of women with their families managed to save themselves in Italy: since then the association has continued to work in the country following close to the choices of the new rulers.