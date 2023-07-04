The Taliban have banned women’s hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan

The Taliban government ordered the closure of all hairdressers and beauty salons for women in the country: a government spokesman said that shopkeepers have one month to comply with the order. Hairdressers and beauty salons had already been closed by the Taliban the first time the group ruled Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001, and had been reopened after the US-led invasion of the country. After regaining power in August 2021, shops had remained open but in many cases the windows had been blacked out and the photos of women that were displayed outside had been painted over to hide their faces.

This decision is only the latest of many restrictions on women imposed by the Taliban over the past two years. Today Afghan women cannot work or study after the age of 12, attend many public places, drive, travel long distances without a man and are forced to wear the burqafull coverage of the whole body, including the face.

