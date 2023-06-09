The talk show actor took the loss of MH370 as a joke and refused to apologize! – Yuyao News Net

A woman named Joycelyn Chia, who is originally from Singapore, used the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 as a joke in a talk show recently, causing a lot of criticism.

Talk show actor jokes about missing Malaysia Airlines MH370

According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” report, talk show actor Joyce Lin recently posted a clip of her performance at the “Comedy Cellar” (Comedy Cellar) at the Manhattan comedy club in New York on the social media platform TikTok.

In the one-minute-long video, she first criticized Malaysia for “abandoning” Singapore back then, and then ridiculed that Malaysia will still be a “developing country” many years later.

Jocelyn Chia, who was born and raised in Singapore and is now naturalized in the United States, joked about the Malaysia Airlines MH370 incident while performing in the United States. (video screenshot)

Joycelin said: “40 years have passed, we have become a first world country (first world country), and you, Malaysia? What are you now? Are you still a developing country?” There are also a lot of English swearing in the speech .

She went on to liken Malaysia to an old lover looking to get back together and want to rebuild relations with Singapore. She asked herself: “Why haven’t you (Malaysia) visited me (Singapore) for 40 years? I (Malaysia) tried, but you know, our planes can’t fly.”

She went on to say: “The loss of Malaysia Airlines is not funny, is it? There are some jokes, which may not hit the point.” She also imitated the movement of the plane landing with her hand, and said that this joke is “very popular” in Singapore.

At present, Joycelyn has deleted the video from her personal social media account, but the video has been uploaded on social media and attracted a lot of criticism. A large number of netizens accused her of taking the tragedy as a joke.

Malaysian Foreign Minister publicly criticized, Li Zongwei issued a document criticizing

According to a report by Malaysia’s “Sin Chew Daily”, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambia Zambiri issued an article in the middle of the night on June 7, criticizing Joycelin for “having no mercy”.

“This is an act of public humiliation of Malaysia, making fun of the plane crash… There is no mercy for Malaysians or the families of the victims of the plane crash,” Zambiri said.

One of the family members of the MH370 accident victims, Indan Mezura, also posted on social media: “This shows that she (Joycelyn) is not only worthless, she is doing everything for the sake of popularity, and she has no regard for the feelings of others.”

On June 7, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanuco Palamenon was appalled by Joycelyn’s remarks and apologized to Malaysians for her offensive remarks. He also clarified that Joycelyn Chia is no longer a Singapore citizen.

Screenshot of Li Zongwei’s social media account

On June 8, Malaysian badminton player Li Zongwei criticized Joyce Lin on social media. Lee Chong Wei wrote: “Why make such a low-level joke? Why do you do it?” Lee Chong Wei said that to spread love and not hate, if you don’t know how to make a joke, you don’t need to do anything.

Joyce Lin said he would not apologize and his social account has been banned

According to Malaysian media reports, after Joycelin was criticized by various parties for his gaffe, he did not reflect on himself and apologize, and even satirized netizens on his personal social media accounts for not being humorous.

At present, Joycelyn’s Twitter account has been banned, and her other social accounts have also been closed.

On March 8, 2014, at 0:41 Beijing time, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, including 154 Chinese passengers. Contact with the control tower was lost two hours after takeoff.

On January 29, 2015, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia announced that flight MH370 had crashed and all occupants were presumed dead.