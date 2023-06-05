The Tallest Man On Earth Shares James Blake’s Cover

The Spotify streaming platform continues to select quality artists to be part of its Spotify Singles initiative, in which musicians offer exclusive material, versions, adaptations of their own songs, live shows, etc. This time the protagonist is the Swedish musician Kristian Matsson, that is, The Tallest Man On Earth.

And what Matsson includes in this single is a different version of his song “Looking For Love”, one of the first songs from his latest album, “Henry St.”, published last April by Anti Records. It is an adaptation recorded at the Spotify Studio in Stockholm with strings. Rounding off the release we find a version of the song “Say What You Will” by the British James Blakewhose intensity Matsson leads to other fields.

On the other hand, the almost forty-minute documentary is also available “Birding At Betty’s”a kind of documentary behind the scenes of the disc recording “Henry St.”filmed and directed by Rolf NylinderMatsson’s personal friend.

Right now, The Tallest Man On Earth is touring Sweden and will later jump to America to perform in the United States and later embark on New Zealand and Australia, where it will end in 2023.

