the singer-songwriter Kristian Matssonbetter known as The Tallest Man On Earthpremieres “Henry St.”, the second single from his upcoming album, with the same name, which will be released on next April 14 through ANTI.

The song that gives the album its title is a stripped-down and emotional ballad, composed solely of Matsson’s piano and voice that captivates the listener for its cinematographic quality. As stated by the interpreter himself, the song was going to be recorded without much attention until Phil Cook appeared on the first day in the studio. “He had Phil on the piano while we were playing, and then he recorded it. She improvised that beautiful outro. When he did it, our jaws dropped, I was crying.

Added to the advance is a video clip recorded in Amsterdam that corresponds to the second part of a trilogy of videos directed by Jeroen Dankers for the album. Dankers says the video is “inspired by adolescence. Doing stupid things, stuck in a place, being your smaller self and finally knowing yourself as you come out of it.”

