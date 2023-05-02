The tax filing season kicks off and the “8 Great Benefits” mobile phone adds convenience 2 functions | General Taxation | Ministry of Finance | Zhuang Cuiyun

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 02, 2023]On May 1, in Taiwan, comprehensive income tax declarations started. Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance stated that this year’s comprehensive income tax has added eight major benefits, and mobile tax declaration 3.0 is more convenient. You can choose supermarkets Pay taxes in cash, instead of sending supporting documents in paper, officials encourage people to stay at home and file taxes, instead of going to the IRS to be crowded.

The tax filing season officially kicked off in May, and there was a first wave of crowds at the counters. This year, the Ministry of Finance released the “Eight Benefits” for tax filing, including basic living expenses, general tax exemptions, and standard deduction. Taxes, double-income families with no children whose annual income does not reach 846,000 are exempt from paying taxes, and double-income families who support a preschool child under the age of 5 do not have to pay tax if the annual income is less than 1.05 million.

Mr. Hong, a citizen: “Of course, if the deduction amount is higher, we can pay less tax. Today is Labor Day, so there is a holiday, and workers are on holiday. Come here and file tax returns.”

Ms. Chen, a member of the public: “I just want to check it now. I want to say that it is more accurate, and there will be no errors.”

The government also encourages people to stay at home and avoid crowds at the IRS.

Reporter Shen Weitong: “This year, there is a convenience measure for mobile tax filing. You can pay in cash. After the declaration is uploaded, as long as the amount is less than 30,000 yuan, you can go to the supermarket to pay. Compared with the past, you have to send relevant documents. It can be uploaded as an attachment, and it can be completed by taking a photo.”

Mobile tax declaration version 3.0, after completing identity verification through “mobile phone authentication”, “account book account number”, or “mobile natural person certificate”, you can easily declare tax in five steps, and add cash payment at supermarkets, and you can apply for extension/ Those who pay in installments and apply for enumerating deductions can click on photos from the mobile phone gallery, or use the mobile phone camera function to directly take photos and upload them. It will be more convenient.”

Finance Minister Zhuang Cuiyun: “Disposable income can be increased, and the amount of the tax bracket will also be adjusted. I think this part can slightly reduce the burden of taxation for the public.”

This year, a number of banks’ credit cards offer installment tax payment waivers, and offer high reward rates to attract large taxpayers. The timing of the boom is not good, and the people are careful about their budgets, saving their wallets more or less.

NTDTV’s Asia-Pacific TV Hu Zonghan and Shen Wei reported from Taipei, Taiwan