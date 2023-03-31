An elementary school teacher gives a lecture to students in a costume, and the reason is ingenious!

And while we used to learn from books in the traditional way in elementary school, today times have changed, and we can encounter a somewhat different kind of learning. In addition to an interactive lecture with the help of technology, a third-grade high school teacher had a more ingenious idea.

A teacher named Veronika (43) from Spain, when she had to hold a biology class where she would talk about body parts, instead of showing them in pictures or on the blackboard, she showed them on herself. More precisely, Veronika entered the classroom in a one-piece costume that faithfully depicted all parts of the body.

After that, her proud husband shared photos of his wife from the lecture on his Twitter profile, after which they soon went viral.

“I am very proud of this woman full of ideas and I am happy that I can call her my wife. Today she taught her students anatomy in a very original way. The children are delighted. Go Veronika!”, her husband wrote on Twitter.

Later, in an interview for a Spanish portal, Veronika revealed how she came up with the idea:

“I was searching the Internet when an ad for a swimsuit from “AliExpress” appeared. Knowing how difficult it is for such young children to visualize the layout of internal organs, I thought it was worth a try,” she said, adding that she had previously used innovative teaching methods.

“I used to use costumes for history classes before. I also use cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammar categories like nouns, adjectives and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to speak,” Veronica explained, adding that she would like the society to stop he considers teachers to be lazy bureaucratic civil servants, because they are not.

The comments of people under the photos were full of words of praise. “Great idea”, “Well done”, “An example or originality in education that is so needed”, “Surely those little ones will know much more about the human body than many adults”, “That’s what I call wanting someone to teach and love their profession . There are few of them”, were only some of them.

