“The team investigating Hunter Biden removed: the order came from the Justice Department”

In April, a mole from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had revealed that the tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden was the subject of “political interference” and “favoritism”, and said she was ready to testify before the Congress. And now the same person, writes the New York Posttabloid of the empire Murdoch, said that, on orders from the Justice Department, the US taxman removed “the entire investigative team” from its long investigation into the president’s son. Team he was also a part of. The whistleblowerwho recently contacted the Congress to denounce the favoritism involved in the case, he believes that it is a “clearly retaliatory” move. The “purge”, also relaunched by Fox Newswould have been carried out on the order of Department of Justicethe mole’s lawyers said in a letter to the Congress. “Today thespecial agent for the criminal supervision of theInternal Revenue Service (Irs) that we represent – ​​write the lawyers – was informed that he and his entire investigative team have been removed from the delicate investigation ongoing on a topic controversial and high-profile that our client has been trying to make disclosures about at the Congress” as whistlebloweri.e. a ‘mole’ protected by law.

The investigation – The Casa Bianca he has always denied the allegations of interference, but the case further exposes the president to the already violent criticism of his son by Republicans. The investigation was initiated in 2018 and, initially, was focused on the works of advice and the overseas ties of Hunter. Over time the detectives they then focused on hers income, her statements tax and on the 2018 misrepresentations for the purchase of a pistol. The president’s son and his lawyers have been trying unsuccessfully for months to close the investigation. Hunter he paid too one million dollars in back taxes to try to close the case but it was not enough.

The statements of the mole – “Despite the serious risks of retaliationmy client is ready to provide you with the information you need to perform your supervisory function,” he wrote in April Mark D. Lytlethe lawyer of the mole, to some commissions of Camera e Senate. It was not explicitly mentioned in the letter Hunter Biden: reference was made to a “high-profile individual” identified by the Wall Street Journal as the president’s son. The information that the mole, an agent of theInternal Revenue Servicehe said he was willing to provide concerned “detailed examples of treatments preferential are decisions e protocols which normally would have been followed up if the subject was not related to politics,” his lawyer explained. “In the decisions of the agents” of theInternal Revenue Service “Political considerations weigh on the steps and initiatives to be taken in examining the case”, he added Lytle in an interview with Cbswithout going overboard on who paid i conti legal of his client. “I don’t want to go into the details“, he answered curtly. The allegations are likely to complicate the long-awaited race for the White House by Joe Bidenpaving the way for criticism from Republicans and Trump who, already in 2020, had ridden the case Hunter Biden accusing the ‘fake news‘ media of covering it up.