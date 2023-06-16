The tearful hug to the brother who survived after the shipwreck in Greece – Corriere TV

After the shipwreck, Fadi found Mohamed: “He’s 18, he waited in Libya for two years”

The bars of blue iron barriers just wide enough for a head to fit through. To the port of KalamataFriday morning, behind those bars walk the survivors of the sinking of the fishing boat loaded with migrants occurred in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, west of the Peloponnese. They walk towards the buses in which the Greek authorities will transport them to a reception center near Athens. On the other side of the barriers, they have been wandering around for a day i family members that they knew they had someone on that boat, and somehow they got there in Greece in the hope of having news.

Fadi, about thirty years old, Syrian, came from Holland. And mid-morning she sees a thin, pale boy, wearing a white t-shirt, a necklace around his neck and a hint of an adolescent mustache. She calls him. He approaches. It is his brother Mohamed, 18 years. Ert television cameras document the emotion mediated through those iron bars. “Thank God you’re safe.” The older brother strokes the young man’s arms and shoulders for a long time. The little boy keeps his eyes on the ground and can barely lift it, weeps with slight sobs. Fadi takes his head and kisses his forehead several times through the bars. Then she lets him go.

Outside the barriers remain a couple of dozen others relatives looking for their own family members. They didn’t find them. Their slow wandering on the sunny and windy pier of the port tells the same hope that the families of others about 500 missing they are now abandoning. At sea it is the third day of searches, no one else has been sighted beyond the 104 survived and of the 78 corpses recovered the night the fishing boat capsized and sank. The authorities explained that today will be the last day of searches.