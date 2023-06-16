Home » The tearful hug to the brother who survived after the shipwreck in Greece – Corriere TV
World

The tearful hug to the brother who survived after the shipwreck in Greece – Corriere TV

by admin
The tearful hug to the brother who survived after the shipwreck in Greece – Corriere TV

After the shipwreck, Fadi found Mohamed: “He’s 18, he waited in Libya for two years”

Gianni Santucci / Corriere TV

The bars of blue iron barriers just wide enough for a head to fit through. To the port of KalamataFriday morning, behind those bars walk the survivors of the sinking of the fishing boat loaded with migrants occurred in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, west of the Peloponnese. They walk towards the buses in which the Greek authorities will transport them to a reception center near Athens. On the other side of the barriers, they have been wandering around for a day i family members that they knew they had someone on that boat, and somehow they got there in Greece in the hope of having news.
Fadi, about thirty years old, Syrian, came from Holland. And mid-morning she sees a thin, pale boy, wearing a white t-shirt, a necklace around his neck and a hint of an adolescent mustache. She calls him. He approaches. It is his brother Mohamed, 18 years. Ert television cameras document the emotion mediated through those iron bars. “Thank God you’re safe.” The older brother strokes the young man’s arms and shoulders for a long time. The little boy keeps his eyes on the ground and can barely lift it, weeps with slight sobs. Fadi takes his head and kisses his forehead several times through the bars. Then she lets him go.
Outside the barriers remain a couple of dozen others relatives looking for their own family members. They didn’t find them. Their slow wandering on the sunny and windy pier of the port tells the same hope that the families of others about 500 missing they are now abandoning. At sea it is the third day of searches, no one else has been sighted beyond the 104 survived and of the 78 corpses recovered the night the fishing boat capsized and sank. The authorities explained that today will be the last day of searches.

See also  “Instability in the Balkans suits Putin and holds back EU membership”

June 16, 2023 – Updated June 16, 2023, 4:54 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Rainbow Ferragamo | Pre-Fall 23 Collection – MONDO...

Indie music news – MondoSonoro

Udinese – The incoming market begins to move...

Putin: Over 80% of trade settlements between Russia...

Demir Jakupović must end his career | Sport

Missing Luka Cvetić in Voždovac | Info

“I don’t think Inter will let him leave”

«He was a very brilliant man»- Corriere TV

Thai Buddhist monks visit Vatican to revive dialogue...

Opera La Fanciulla Del West at Theatro Municipal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy