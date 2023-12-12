the telecommunications market “can no longer function”

A few days ago Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM, published a post on LinkedIn whose thesis is that the telecommunications market cannot hold up for much longer at this rate. “Applications and network consumption are increasing, consumption is changing sharply, and consequently the costs of adapting networks and assistance services are increasing but nothing changes for the consumer. In the last ten years, data consumption has multiplied by 10 and the price has reduced by almost 1/4”, explains the CEO, who also shares a graph illustrating the traffic peaks of the last few days. It is noted that football remains one of the main elements capable of moving the hands of the company’s monitors upwards, and by quite a bit, but not only that: also in conjunction with the GaaS (Game-as- a-Service) that are extremely popular, such as Fortnite, there is greater activity online.

Labriola continues by saying that there is no other “essential service” (water, electricity, gas…) in which such a massive growth in consumption has been observed while at the same time prices are collapsing. That’s technically true (in fact, this is a really bad time to be talking about bills), but at the same time it’s a little misleading. In the telecommunications sector, technological innovations are constantly emerging that can drastically improve performance of the network at more or less the same price as previous generation models, while the other essential services fundamentally do not evolve – water always quenches thirst in the same way, and a gas SMC always has the same energy potential that it has had in recent years millennia. Of course, there is progress here too thanks to increasingly efficient boilers and so on, but it has a pace that is not even remotely comparable to what is seen in tech and specifically in the transport technologies of the internet network, which, as observed one commentator, in the space of a few years they went from 1 Gbps links to 400 Gbps ones.

In any case, Labriola’s post continues in tones that, one could argue, become a little more, shall we say, “threatening”:

For us at TIM, investments and planning are the only possible answer, but it is starting to become increasingly difficult to imagine a future in which data consumption can continue to be considered unlimited.

Because at a certain point the networks could be at risk not only due to the absence of investments but also because it will be impossible to guarantee their planning, creating risks on the continuity of the service itself.

The economic return can no longer be considered a nice to have while continuity of service is a must have. Both must travel hand in hand.

It really doesn’t take much to read between the lines a “get ready for a shock” in this sector too.

