It is not just ordinary citizens who fear the mobilization announced yesterday by Vladimir Putin in defense of Mother Russia. The NGO of the Kremlin’s number one opponent, Alexey Navalny, played a phone prank on the son of the Kremlin spokesman Nikolay Peskov. A member of his team, posing as a military employee, called the boy inviting him to report to the recruiting office. The answer, after a moment’s hesitation, was like: “You don’t know who I am …”.

21 September 2022



Amid repressed protests and fleeing Russians, the Defense Ministry is drawing up the list of the 300,000 reservists who will be called upon to strengthen the Russian army in Ukraine. The calls have already started and therefore it is likely that anyone of enlistable age, such as Peskov’s 32-year-old son, will be contacted.

Dmitry Nizovtsev, a member of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation, according to what is heard in a video that went viral on social media, pretended to be an employee of the military registration and enlistment office and called Nikolay Peskov telling him to show up the next day at 10 for the medical examination to be carried out before being inserted among the reservists. After hesitating and almost consented, Peskov’s son replied: “I will solve this on a higher level …”.

September 22, 2022



Telephone jokes are one of the most used ‘weapons’ by Russian opponents. Navalny himself managed to unmask his poisoners by contacting by telephone the agents responsible for the operation against him and, using the false identity of Maxim Ustinov, he made one of them confess that the FSB – the Russian Federal Security Service heir. of the KGB – was responsible for his poisoning. A 49-minute phone call that the Russian dissident posted on his YouTube channel spreading the truth to the whole world.