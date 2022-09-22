Home World The telephone joke to Peskov’s son: “Called as part of the mobilization, present himself at the barracks”
World

The telephone joke to Peskov’s son: “Called as part of the mobilization, present himself at the barracks”

by admin
The telephone joke to Peskov’s son: “Called as part of the mobilization, present himself at the barracks”

“You don’t know who I am.” More or less this is the tone of Nikolay Peskov, son of the spokesman for Vladimir Putin, to a phone call that summons him to the barracks to enlist him in the war in Ukraine following the “partial mobilization” ordered by the Russian president. Except that, unbeknownst to Peskov junior, the phone call is a joke, organized by Popular Politics, a channel linked to the Alexey

See also  The cumulative number of new cases in the United States in 7 days exceeds 5.5 million. The White House accelerates the supply of testing – yqqlm

You may also like

WHO: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of...

Mexico earthquake today: magnitude 6.8, no tsunami warning

Russian and American astronauts will join the spaceship...

Ukraine, free Azov commanders in exchange for Putin’s...

Trump and three children indicted by New York...

Usa, the biggest scam of the Covid era...

New York, subway cameras introduced everywhere: between safety...

Ukraine latest news. Borrell (EU): More sanctions on...

China, former Minister of Justice sentenced to death...

New York, Draghi sees Biden. White House sources:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy