What?now at Arctic can wear short sleeve go out? You heard that right.According to the latest news from CCTV: In July this year, the temperature of the Arctic Circle soared to 32.5℃ .In the picture, foreign reporters（CNN）Although standing in Greenland with snow and ice on his back, he was wearing a thin T-shirt and also said: In weather like today, it is warm enough to wear short sleeves.

△ Source: CCTV

But this kind of heat has aroused extreme concern among scientists.

Judging from the news disclosed by CNN, it is only from July 15 to July 17.three daysthe amount of ice lost from Greenland has reached about6 billion tons。

What is this concept?

Calculate the amount of ice lost, and you can fill it up7.2 millionOlympic-sized swimming pool…

As a result, the topic of such extreme high temperature weather has also become a hot search:

Netizens are also concerned about the high temperaturepolar bearconcerned about the impact of:

Melting polar glaciers, rising sea levels

In fact, as early as2019a tragedy caused by high temperature has been staged.

A Columbia University study shows that in 2019, Greenland’s ice sheet melted by about532 billion tons。

As a result, global sea levels have risen1.5mm。

Going back further, in the past few decades, Greenland ice sheet melting has contributed about 20% to 25% of global sea level rise.

If this trend continues, by 2100, this proportion will reach 40%!

At this time, some friends and friends will ask, what will happen if the Greenland ice sheet is completely melted?

According to research estimates, the global sea level will rise by 7.5 meters…

Therefore, many scientists are deeply worried about the fact that “the Arctic is hot enough to wear short sleeves”.

Stephenson, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, said:

Over the past 1,000 years, only the melting events that have affected the entire ice sheet have beenoncethat is in1887。 But after 2000, something like this happenedall over！

And global warming affects not only the Arctic, but also the other side.Antarctica。

According to CCTV, the Thwaites Glacier located in West Antarctica is its largest glacier, also commonly known as the “Doomsday Glacier”.

If it collapses, it is likely to trigger a chain reaction of glaciers in Antarctica.

According to a new study by American climatologist Holland, the warmest waters in Antarctica are just below Thwaites Glacier, where the water temperature is almost 4°C above freezing:

When you think about it, this temperature is absurdly high for near-ice waters.

And according to the statistics of the International Thwaites Glacier Cooperation Organization, the ice loss of the glacier has doubled every year in the past 30 years; since 2000, the Thwaites Glacier has lost about 1 trillion tons of ice.

At the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, the researchers also issued a warning:

The melting of Thwaites Glacier is accelerating, and the ice shelf could collapse completely in three years. Once the Thwaites Glacier fully melts, the amount of water released will raise global sea levels by nearly a metre. If other adjacent glaciers also swept into the sea, it would raise global sea levels by nearly 3 meters.

So next, we need to understand the “culprit” behind all this – global warming.

Why is the world warming?

For this issue, a relatively easy-to-understand explanation was made in a TED program.

If we compare the earth to a greenhouse, there will be a huge amount of energy pouring into this greenhouse every second.

Earth’s atmosphere, like the glass roof and walls of this greenhouse, acts to reflect some of the energy.

Most of the energy can still pass through this barrier, causing the temperature in the room to continue to rise, but most of the heat will be released back into space, so that the room temperature reaches a state of equilibrium.

But a series of human activities have broken this balance, such as human emission of huge amounts of carbon dioxide every day.

This would make the glass in the greenhouse thicker, which would mean slower heat return to space.

At the same time, however, the energy from the sun is still flowing into the greenhouse as usual.

The end result is global warming.

Global warming and melting glaciers are also having a huge impact on human life.

For example, Tuvalu in the South Pacific is likely to be the first country to “sink”.

The country’s meteorological bureau estimates that in 50 years, sea levels will rise by 37.6 centimeters, and by then, at least 60% of the country will be completely submerged in the sea.

Like the tourist resort Maldives, news that it will disappear due to global warming is also frequently exposed…

Perhaps all this now, as WMO spokesman Naris said:

What has been experienced so far is only a harbinger of the future.

