1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic Live

（1）Rainy and snowy weather occurred in Hubei, Anhui and other places, and heavy rainfall occurred in Zhejiang, Fujian and other places: From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, some areas in eastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, western Henan, eastern Hubei, central and southern Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong Peninsula experienced light to moderate snow, rain to snow or sleet; southern Hunan, There were heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of central and southern Jiangxi, central and southern Zhejiang, and central and northern Fujian, and local heavy rains (100-133 mm) in Lishui, Zhejiang and Wenzhou.

（2）Significant strong winds and cooling weather occurred in most parts of the central and eastern regions: At 05:00 today compared with 05:00 yesterday, the northern and eastern parts of Northeast China, central and southern North China, and most of the south of North China experienced a 6-10°C drop in temperature. Northern Jiangsu, Shanghai, central Zhejiang, central and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Guizhou, northeastern Guangxi, Some areas in northern Guangdong and other places have experienced a drop of 12-18°C; gusts of magnitude 6-8 have appeared in some of the above-mentioned areas, with local magnitudes of 9-11. At 05 o’clock today, the temperature line of 0°C is located from the central part of Jiangsu and Anhui to the southern part of Shaanxi.

2. live abroad

（1）Significant rainfall in northern Australia, Brazil, Central Africa and other places ：Moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains occurred in parts of northern Australia, New Zealand, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, Central Africa, East Africa, Madagascar, southern Mexico, Colombia, and eastern Brazil.

（2）Significant snowfall in Central Siberia, Canada and other places ：Alaska, Central Siberia, eastern Central Asia, Northern Europe, southern Canada, the northern part of the five major lakes, and the northwestern United States experienced light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snowstorms.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. domestic key weather

（1）The temperature in the south is low

Affected by the strong cold air going south, the daily average temperature in most parts of southern my country in the next two days will be significantly lower than the same period of normal years. Expected daily average temperatures in northeastern Guangxi, eastern Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, western Fujian, central and western Zhejiang, southwestern Jiangsu, central and southern Anhui, most of Hubei, and southeastern Henan from December 1 to December 2 The average daily temperature in northeast Guangxi, southeastern Guizhou, Hunan, western Jiangxi, and southern Hubei was about 7℃ lower than that of the same period in history. North wind, gust 6-8. In addition, affected by the cold air, the daily average temperature in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern Heilongjiang is also 5-7°C lower than that of the same period in history (see Figures 1 and 2). Central Meteorological Observatory12moon 1Day06Time keep postinglow temperature yellowearly warning.

Figure 1 The national average temperature anomaly forecast map (12moon1Day08Time – 20:00 on December 2)

Figure 2 The national minimum temperature forecast map (12moon1Day08Time – 20:00 on December 2)

（2）Jiangnan West and the northThere is rain and snow in other places

On December 1, there will be rain and snow in parts of Hubei, Guizhou, and the western and northern parts of Jiangnan, and freezing rain in parts of Guizhou, Hunan and other places.

2. foreign key weather

（1）Significant snowfall occurred in central North America, central Asia and eastern Asia:In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy snowfall in the northern United States, the south shore of Hudson Bay, the northern part of the five major lakes, western and southern Canada, Labrador Peninsula, Baffin Island, southern Northern Europe, northeastern Eastern Europe, and eastern Central Asia. blizzard.

（2）Significant rainfall in northeastern Australia, northwest and eastern South America ：In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in northeastern Australia, New Zealand, southern Mexico, Colombia, eastern Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, eastern Argentina, southern Central Africa, and southern East Africa.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

12moon1 Day08time to2 Day08hour,Parts of northern Xinjiang, Shandong Peninsula, southern Shaanxi, western and southern Hubei, southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, northern and western Hunan, and central and eastern Guizhou have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, Xinjiang Yili Valley, Anhui Local heavy snowfall in the south and other places; light to moderate rain in the eastern part of Southwest China, most of Yunnan, most of Jiangnan, most of Guangxi, northern Guangdong, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, southern Yunnan, southeastern Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island Local heavy rain (25-45 mm) in the north, freezing rain in central Guizhou and western Hunan at higher altitudes. Parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, northern Hebei, eastern Zhejiang, eastern Guangxi, Hainan Island, and central and southern Tibet have winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and some areas in central Tibet have winds of magnitude 7 or above (see Figure 3 ).

picture3 National precipitation forecast map (12moon1Day08Time–2Day08Time)

12moon2Day 08time to3Day 08hour,There are light to moderate snow in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and high-altitude mountainous areas in southwest, eastern Jilin, and eastern Liaoning; northern and eastern Guizhou, central and southern Yunnan, most of Jiangnan, central and northern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, Hainan Island, Parts of Taiwan Island and other places experienced light to moderate rain. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, eastern Qinghai, southeastern Guangxi, and Hainan Island (see Figure 4).

picture4 National precipitation forecast map (12moon2Day08Time–3Day08Time)

12moon3Day 08time to4Day 08hour,There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of high-altitude mountainous areas in southwestern Xinjiang, eastern and northern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, northeastern Chongqing, and western Hubei; eastern southwest, most of Jiangnan, western and northern Guangxi, and Hainan There were light to moderate rains in parts of Taiwan Island and Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, and northeastern Zhejiang (see Figure 5).

picture5 National precipitation forecast map (12moon3Day08Time–4Day08Time)

4. Influence and attention

1. The adverse effects of continuous low temperature in the southern region on epidemic prevention and control, energy supply, open field vegetables, economic forests and fruits, etc.;

2. Pay attention to the adverse effects of rain, snow and freezing weather in the eastern part of the southwest region and the northern part of the Jiangnan region;

3. Pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds on ships, operating platforms and offshore aquaculture in the southeast and southern waters of my country.

