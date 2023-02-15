Pasolini was not a prophet, but a thinker. He should be treated as such.

The figure of Pier Paolo Pasolini is undoubtedly one of the most controversial personalities of the Italian twentieth century. He is provocative, corrosive, heretical, nonconformist, just to mention some of the qualities that have been attributed to him.

There are mainly two reactions towards him: one of rejection and devaluation of his work, which underlines its contradictions and limits but liquidates its merits, the other of exaltation in which titles and titles are often attributed to him, in semi-apocalyptic tones. prophetic qualities.

I think the time is ripe to focus on Pasolini thinker. The fact that it was unsystematic does not mean that it lacked rigor. He effectively analyzed and described the anthropological change that was taking place in Italy with the arrival of the consumer society. He made acute reflections on the effects that television has had on language and on the massification of individuals (it would be interesting to know if he had the opportunity to read McLuhan’s theses or if he had arrived at his own conclusions on his own), on the secularization of society and the decline of the Church in the life of Italians and, above all, on the change in power.

Many aspects of the world around us resemble what Pasolini prefigured, but let’s not make him a “seer”, which is often the alibi to justify the absence of a critical spirit, let’s rather see him as an author with intuitions and thoughts that have proved right, even recognizing their mistakes.

It would be necessary to take up the most current themes of Pasolini’s thought, to make them the starting points for new reflections.

First, we need to rethink the difference between ‘development’ and ‘progress’. This new globalized era has exacerbated this problem even further, to the point that financial wealth, social inequality and an overabundance of consumer goods often go hand in hand. Not to mention that it is necessary to ask oneself for what kind of progress it is necessary to fight socially and politically.

In today’s world it is difficult not to notice an enormous gap between “progress” understood as the diffusion of a critical spirit, of intellectual awareness, of a sense of responsibility towards the social world of which one is a part, and “development”, i.e. a greater industrial efficiency and production of consumer goods. Consumerist “development” is dominating the entire globe but “progress” rests on a still decidedly precarious balance.

Secondly, we need to re-problematize the issue of mass media which today are decidedly more complex and pervasive than television and newspapers.

The web has created an overabundance of information in which it is difficult to navigate, not to mention the fact that an aware culture is decidedly absent around it. The masses have simply found this new medium without any preparation and without models to follow. The only ordering element seems to be present in the algorithms which, in most cases, obey simple profit laws.

Thirdly, it is necessary to analyze what kind of power (or powers) is hegemonic in current societies and what cultural models are being conveyed.

We live in an increasingly interconnected global world and, for now, the only glue that seems to unite very different cultures and societies is precisely unbridled consumerism and adherence to fashions connected to it.

In “Thus Spoke Zarathustra” Nietzsche writes: “One repays the teacher badly, if one always remains a pupil”. We do the same with Pasolini.