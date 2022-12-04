Original title: A decade of great changes in the new era is a milestone

On October 25, 2022, when General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the first collective study of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he emphasized that “it is necessary to fully grasp the profound connotation of the 10-year great transformation in the new era. and profoundly understand the profound impact of these great changes on the party, on the Chinese people, on socialist modernization, and on the development of scientific socialism in China in the 21st century.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Over the past 10 years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthroughs, and achieved a series of landmark achievements. Risks, challenges and tests in the natural world and other aspects have made historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country, pushing my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a comprehensive summary and incisive summary of the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country in the new era from 16 aspects. These achievements are original, breakthrough, and pioneering in theory, innovative, systematic, and holistic in system, and fundamental, strategic, and long-term in practice. The great transformation of the decade in the new era is a milestone in the history of the party, the history of New China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

The Communist Party of China, which has gone through a century of struggle, has become stronger and stronger in the revolutionary forging of the new era. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have strengthened the leadership of the party in an all-round way, made it clear that the Communist Party of China is the supreme political leadership force, adhered to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee as the highest political principle, and ensured that the party plays the core role of leading the overall situation and coordinating all parties. more united. In-depth promotion of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, courageous self-revolution, leading the work of party building with the party’s political construction, persevering in rectifying discipline, launching an unprecedented anti-corruption struggle, and stopping some unhealthy tendencies that have not been stopped for a long time, correcting Some chronic diseases that have not been eradicated for many years have been cured, and the anti-corruption struggle has won an overwhelming victory and has been fully consolidated. The party’s political leadership, ideological guidance, mass organization, and social appeal have been significantly enhanced. The party has always maintained close ties with the people. The Communist Party of China has always been a strong leadership core in the historical process of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In the great struggle of the new era, the Chinese people have a stronger historical consciousness and initiative spirit. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, inspired by the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and in the process of coping with a series of risks, challenges and tests, the hearts of the party, the army and the people have been unprecedentedly united. The national self-esteem, self-confidence, and sense of pride of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people have been greatly enhanced, their ambition, backbone, and confidence have been greatly enhanced. Li Fenfa’s great enthusiasm. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people are full of confidence to promote the great leap of the Chinese nation from standing up, getting rich and becoming strong.

my country’s development has achieved a historic leap in the great practice of the new era. Reform and opening up and socialist modernization are being advanced, the economy is on the road to high-quality development, economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have leapt to a new level, and people’s living standards have leapt to a new level. my country’s GDP has increased from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan, and its economic aggregate accounts for 18.5% of the world economy, an increase of 7.2 percentage points, ranking second in the world. The world‘s largest education system, social security system, and medical and health system have been built, and the level of education popularization has achieved a historic leap. The basic pension insurance covers 1.04 billion people, and the participation rate of basic medical insurance is stable at 95%. With a solid material foundation and a more complete institutional guarantee, the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process.

In the great process of the new era, scientific socialism glows with new vitality. The successful practice of China‘s development has demonstrated the truth power of Marxism and the vigorous vitality of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Chinese-style modernization has provided a new choice for mankind to achieve modernization. We insist on keeping the world in mind, put forward major initiatives such as building a new type of international relations, and building a community with a shared future for mankind, demonstrating the responsibility of a responsible major country, and providing more and better Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese strength to solve common problems facing mankind. Make new and greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.

In the past 10 years of the new era, a great historical writing has been carried out in the process of national rejuvenation. The face of the Communist Party of China, the face of the Chinese people, the face of socialist China, and the face of the Chinese nation have taken on a new look. We are more deeply aware that the historical achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country in the past 10 years in the new era are fundamentally due to the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm. A scientific guide to characteristic socialist ideology. The “two establishments” are major political achievements made by the Party in the new era, political guarantees to lead the cause of the Party and the country from victory to new victory in the new era, and the greatest certainty to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and deal with all uncertainties. The greatest confidence, the greatest guarantee. (Qiushi.com commentator)