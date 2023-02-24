Bonjour,

Mondoblog is launching its tenth competition to recruit new bloggers to join an already strong community of more than 1,000 members. Applications are open from February 1 to March 1. But before talking about the contest, let’s go back to the news as treated by the bloggers already present on the platform. The subject on the front page is TchatGPT, this software application based on artificial intelligence which risks shaking up practices in newsrooms and in educational systems. On the front page of this newsletter, we also have an exhibition on assassinated presidents in Africa, the celebration of World Radio Day and also the results of the African Nations Football Championship.

MONDOBILLET FEATURED

ChatGPT, better than Google?

It’s the new computer application that is making waves. Which provokes all kinds of fantasies. Which raises both a sense of awe and curiosity. This is ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence program made available to the general public a few weeks ago by the American startup OpenAI. If content creators see it as an ally in their work, it is with a vengeance that universities prohibit their use by their students. The Cameroonian Michelle Ymele heard about the app and tested it. A use that leaves the blogger with a rather mixed feeling, because during her discussion with TchatGPT, she got some confusing answers from the application.

EXPOSITION – RADIO – CHAN 2023

An exhibition on the presidents assassinated in Africa

William Richad Tolbert, Samuel Doe, Anouar El-Sadat, Thomas Sankara, Muammar Gaddafi, Mohamed Bouiaf… Over the past five decades, 22 presidents and heads of state have been assassinated on the African continent. These assassinations were the subject of an exhibition that took place in January in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Harouna Neya went to see her.

Internet makes us forget the radio

On February 13, like every year since 2011, we celebrated World Radio Day. This mass media which still affects a large number of people, with whom it maintains an intimate and warm relationship. Mousse Tahir stresses, however, that the omnipotence of radio is threatened by the Internet, especially among the new generations, who listen to it little.

CHAN 2023: what to remember

The African Nations Championship (CHAN, for short) is the tournament that opposes every two years the selections of players playing on the continent. The seventh edition of this competition took place in January and February in Algeria and saw the victory of Senegal. The organization, the services of the teams, the fixed prices… The Cameroonian Fabrice Fouda takes stock of the Algerian meeting.

SOME TICKETS IN BRIEF…

Michel Gohou: as a child, we made fun of him The art of weaving in the Fouta Djallon Dakar Dem Dikk, un transporteur d’amour

Michel Gohou is one of the most famous and influential comedians in French-speaking Africa. However, his modest origins and especially his handicap did not predestine him to such notoriety. Louis-Cesar Bancé tell his story In Fouta Djallon, weavers dress the community. They make the characteristic fabric of this region: the leppi. They also have an important traditional and social role, as explained Ousmane Tounkara. Roger Mawulolo recounts the love at first sight of Camus, a bus conductor on the Dakar public transport network. He fell in love with Aminata, a regular passenger. He must declare himself before being transferred to another line… See also Today ok in Brussels on the top five national plans. On the 23rd it is Italy's turn

MONDOBLOG AUDIO

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

Radio is a crossroads medium that brings together all Africans, whether literate or not, urban or rural. Radios have therefore established themselves on the continent with several objectives or roles. Local languages ​​have contributed a lot to the development of radio on the continent in Africa. Broadcasts in these local languages ​​abound and new languages ​​are covered by radio broadcasts every day. But as pointed out Foumilayo Assanvi, the new media, driven by the proliferation of the Internet, are carving cruppers out of the radio. To survive, it must reinvent itself. And for the Beninese blogger, one of the new avenues to explore is the podcast.

MONDOBLOG CONTEST N°10: JOIN THE COMMUNITY OF 1000 MEMBERS!

Mondoblog, RFI’s platform for French-speaking bloggers, is organizing the 10th edition of its competition to recruit new members within its community. The theme chosen this year for the competition: “All actresses and agents of change, because the world of tomorrow is yet to be invented”. Registrations are open until March 1st. Join the 1050 bloggers already present on the largest community of French-speaking bloggers.

