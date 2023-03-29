Home World The tenth round of French pension reform protests against the government’s refusal to introduce mediators | French protests | Macron | French demonstrators
World

The tenth round of French pension reform protests against the government’s refusal to introduce mediators | French protests | Macron | French demonstrators

by admin
The tenth round of French pension reform protests against the government’s refusal to introduce mediators | French protests | Macron | French demonstrators

[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 29, 2023]In order to protest the pension reform, the French launched the tenth round of nationwide protests and strikes on the 28th. On the other hand, negotiations between the government and the trade unions have yet to reach an agreement.

People across France took to the streets again on Tuesday, launching a new round of demonstrations. It was the tenth round of anti-pension reform protests since January.

In the capital Paris, the parade was mighty and mighty, from the famous Place de la République to the Place de la Nation.

On the 16th of this month, the French government used Article 49.3 of the Constitution to bypass the parliamentary vote and forcefully pass the unpopular pension reform bill, which aroused greater public outrage.

Protesters set trash cans on fire to vent their anger.

French demonstrator Lucie Henry: “What is outrageous is Article 49.3 (of the Constitution) (which allows bills to be passed without a vote in Parliament). It makes everyone angry. We cannot accept this.”

Protesters opposed raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. The government insists that if it doesn’t, the pension system will be in the red.

The head of France’s largest trade union suggested that a mediator be called in to negotiate a compromise with the government. But the government rejected the proposal.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran: “First of all, we don’t necessarily need mediation to talk to each other. We can talk directly.”

A government spokesman said Macron would be happy to speak “directly” with trade unions and could do so once the constitutional council approves the text of the pension reform bill. But the protesters aren’t buying it.

See also  Refugee terrorists in France, Paris appeals to the Supreme Court against the no to extradition

Eric Meyer, federal secretary of the French railway union SUD-rail: “What he (Macron) doesn’t understand, what the government doesn’t understand, is that today the workers refuse to move forward and come back to revisit the terms of this law.”

Fearing renewed violence at the demonstrations, the French interior ministry has deployed an unprecedented 13,000 police officers, nearly half of whom are concentrated in Paris.

Comprehensive report by Yan Shu, a reporter from NTDTV

You may also like

Fire on the outskirts of Novara, flames in...

Italian terrorists in France, refusal to extradition confirmed

Debunking: Why the video of Ukrainian soldiers terrorizing...

Šarunas Jasikevičijus and Partizan in the Top 8...

Work permits for foreigners in BiH | Info

here are the changes made by the City...

Elena Di Cioccio’s confession to Le Iene, “I...

Russia calls for investigation into Nord Stream bombing...

Udinese – Four days to go / The...

Rišairo Živković played against Lionel Messi Argentina won...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy