[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 29, 2023]In order to protest the pension reform, the French launched the tenth round of nationwide protests and strikes on the 28th. On the other hand, negotiations between the government and the trade unions have yet to reach an agreement.

People across France took to the streets again on Tuesday, launching a new round of demonstrations. It was the tenth round of anti-pension reform protests since January.

In the capital Paris, the parade was mighty and mighty, from the famous Place de la République to the Place de la Nation.

On the 16th of this month, the French government used Article 49.3 of the Constitution to bypass the parliamentary vote and forcefully pass the unpopular pension reform bill, which aroused greater public outrage.

Protesters set trash cans on fire to vent their anger.

French demonstrator Lucie Henry: “What is outrageous is Article 49.3 (of the Constitution) (which allows bills to be passed without a vote in Parliament). It makes everyone angry. We cannot accept this.”

Protesters opposed raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. The government insists that if it doesn’t, the pension system will be in the red.

The head of France’s largest trade union suggested that a mediator be called in to negotiate a compromise with the government. But the government rejected the proposal.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran: “First of all, we don’t necessarily need mediation to talk to each other. We can talk directly.”

A government spokesman said Macron would be happy to speak “directly” with trade unions and could do so once the constitutional council approves the text of the pension reform bill. But the protesters aren’t buying it.

Eric Meyer, federal secretary of the French railway union SUD-rail: “What he (Macron) doesn’t understand, what the government doesn’t understand, is that today the workers refuse to move forward and come back to revisit the terms of this law.”

Fearing renewed violence at the demonstrations, the French interior ministry has deployed an unprecedented 13,000 police officers, nearly half of whom are concentrated in Paris.

