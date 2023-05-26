The Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band tour passes through Vitoria and Pamplona

the australian musician Tex Perkins will go up this weekend to the stages of Hell Dorado and Zentral.

The iconic Australian musician Tex Perkins visits us this weekend as part of his seven-concert state tour accompanied by his band The Fat Rubber Band. The tour, which includes cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia or Seville, promises to be a great show for all fans of rock and blues.

Tex Perkins’ musical career is recognized not only in Australia but also internationally, and he has played a pivotal role in such influential bands as The Beasts Of Bourbon and The Cruel Sea, among many other notably recognized bands over the past decades. It’s hard to describe a coherent account of a man whose career has done just about everything, from pioneering ruffian with his experimental punk music in rowdy ’80s Sydney to the rhythmic dark country of Dark Horses.

On this occasion, Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band will present their latest album “Other World“, released in February this year. In Vitoria-Gasteiz the bill is completed with the performance of the also Australian Johnny Casinoand in Iruña-Pamplona by the local musician Jon Ulecia.

Saturday May 27 – 21:30 – Hell Dorado, Vitoria – Gasteiz + Johnny Casino · Appetizer