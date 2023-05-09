The Texas massacre is a former soldier discharged for mental disorders

WASHINGTON. Mauricio Garcia, the attacker at the Allen, Texas outlet where he killed eight people on Saturday, was briefly in the military but was discharged for the mental derangements he had displayed. Investigative sources gave the news to CNN without however specifying in which branch of the armed forces the 33-year-old Texan man served.

Investigators are reconstructing the profile of the man who was killed by a policeman who quickly arrived at the scene of the mass shooting. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety database, Garcia had also worked for three security companies and had trained in the use of weapons reaching level III, the one required by Texan law to operate in the field of security and protective services . His license is dated 2016 and expired in April 2020. It is not known why it was not renewed.

Garcia temporarily lived in an apartment in the Dallas area.

He was armed with an AR-15 automatic rifle and a pistol when he was killed. He had ammunition and other weapons in the car.

Authorities are examining his whereabouts, contacts and web connections to determine whether he had a supremacist background.

On his jacket he had a symbol attributable to extremist groups. Some sources have spoken openly of neo-Nazi movements. The investigators traced his “fingerprints” and ascertained a rather extensive social activity. In his accounts there were posts and images related to the neo-Nazi and supremacist galaxy.