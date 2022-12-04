Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2022-12-03 10:35:43

Mainstream Rizhao News On the afternoon of December 2, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee conducted collective learning, focusing on in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, and exchanged ideas and work practices. Zhang Hui, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the study and gave a speech.

At the meeting, members of the Theoretical Learning Center group collectively studied some chapters of “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s Exposition on the Construction of Socialist Spiritual Civilization”. Zhang Hui talked about his learning experience, and Li Zaiwu, Wang Xinsheng, Ming Ming, and Li Bo made exchange speeches. The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the construction of socialist spiritual civilization and put forward a series of new ideas, new ideas and new requirements, which are powerful ideological weapons to guide us in the construction of socialist spiritual civilization. All levels of the city must learn from the facts, practice carefully, deeply grasp the ideological connotation and basic requirements contained in it, and deeply grasp the important conclusion that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated. , firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”.

The meeting emphasized that to accelerate the construction of modern coastal cities, not only material civilization must be greatly developed, but spiritual civilization must also be greatly developed. We must have a deep understanding of the extreme importance of spiritual civilization construction, be very clear-headed in understanding, attach great importance to it in thinking, and be very resolute in action, so as to earnestly grasp this work and achieve results. We must unswervingly use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide the construction of spiritual civilization and ensure that the work of spiritual civilization construction always moves in the right direction. It is necessary to pay attention to practical results, promote the cultivation of civilization to shape a new style, achieve new breakthroughs in the practice of civilization, and achieve new results in the creation of civilization. It is necessary to speed up the establishment of a leadership system and working mechanism in which the party committee is under the unified leadership, the party and the government are jointly managed, each department is responsible for its own responsibility, and the society actively participates in it, so as to promote the adaptation of the degree of social civilization to the process of modernization, and provide a strong spiritual impetus for accelerating the construction of a modern coastal city. . (Rizhao PressAll media reporter Wang Xia reports）