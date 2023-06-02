The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region Holds a Special Study Session

In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xinjiang’s important speech

Strive to write the chapter of comprehensively building a modern socialist country in Xinjiang

Ma Xingrui hosts Erken Tuniyazizumreti Ubuli Nurlan Abdumanjin Li Yifei Zhang Chunlin He Zhongyou participates in the study

Pomegranate Cloud/Xinjiang Daily News (reported by reporter Wang Xingrui) The Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a special study meeting on June 1 to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, carry out theme education in a solid manner, and combine in-depth study to understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s An important exposition of Chinese-style modernization, conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of the General Secretary’s inspection of Xinjiang’s important speech, further improve ideological understanding, strengthen responsibility, and solidly promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang. Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, presided over the group study.

Erken Tuniyazi, Li Yifei, Zhang Chunlin, and He Zhongyou made exchange speeches. Zumureti Wubuli and Nurlan Abdumanjin participated in group study.

Ma Xingrui pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a series of important expositions on Chinese-style modernization, which further deepened our party’s understanding of what kind of socialist modern power to build and how to build a socialist modern power. Chinese-style modernization provides a scientific guide to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions, and study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xinjiang’s important speeches. “, achieve “two safeguards”, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and solidly promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang.

Ma Xingrui emphasized that it is necessary to anchor Xinjiang’s strategic positioning in building a socialist modern power in an all-round way, give full play to its advantages in resources, location and policies, better coordinate development and security, take greater responsibilities and actions to promote modernization, and strive to form a national Strong support for major strategies. It is necessary to actively build a strategic barrier to maintain the country’s geopolitical security. Adhere to the rule of law in Xinjiang, strengthen the shared responsibility of the party and the government, solidly promote the normalization of the rule of law in counter-terrorism and stability maintenance, resolutely maintain the overall social stability, and provide a strong guarantee for national security and the stability of the northwest border. It is necessary to actively build the Asia-Europe golden channel and open up the bridgehead to the west. Accelerate the construction of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt, focus on creating a market-oriented and legalized international business environment, deepen exchanges and cooperation with neighboring countries and domestic brother provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and continuously improve the level of internal and external opening up. It is necessary to actively create a strategic fulcrum for building a new development pattern, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with Xinjiang characteristics supported by the “eight major industrial clusters”, promote the rational flow and effective allocation of various elements, and promote high-quality economic and social development. It is necessary to actively build a national energy resource strategic guarantee base. Comprehensively promote the construction of the country’s “three bases and one channel” in the new era, increase the exploration and development of oil, gas and strategic mineral resources, release high-quality coal production capacity, accelerate the construction of a new energy system, and better serve and ensure the security of national energy resources. It is necessary to actively build an important supply base for high-quality agricultural and animal husbandry products across the country. Steadily increase grain and oil production capacity, consolidate the advantages of cotton production, vigorously promote the improvement of fruit and vegetable quality and efficiency, implement in-depth actions to revitalize the animal husbandry industry, and increase Xinjiang’s contribution to ensuring national food security and the supply of important agricultural products.

Ma Xingrui emphasized that it is necessary to combine the development of thematic education, continue to learn and understand Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, especially the spirit of the general secretary’s important instructions on Xinjiang’s series of important speeches, and always take the new era of the party’s Xinjiang strategy as a measure of Xinjiang work We will firmly grasp the overall goal of social stability and long-term peace and stability, continue to work hard on complete and accurate understanding, persistent promotion, and full-scale implementation, and coordinate the promotion of rule of law, unity and stability, cultural enrichment, and prosperity of Xinjiang. , Long-term construction of Xinjiang, and solidly promote fundamental, basic, and long-term work that is related to long-term stability and stability. It is necessary to emancipate the mind and concepts, promote investigation and research, identify key issues that affect the whole body, and focus on breakthroughs, so as to continuously break through bottlenecks and promote the actual results of key tasks, and step by step to realize the beautiful picture that the General Secretary has drawn for Xinjiang. The blueprint has become a reality, and we are striving to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang on the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Zhang Zhu, Chen Weijun, Wang Mingshan, Yusufujiang Maimaiti, Hadan Kabin and others participated in group study.

