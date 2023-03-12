The encounter between two cultures, the love that unites two people whose passion for art unites them. This is how we could summarize the novel “The thin thread of the sea” written by Massimo Soumaré and published by Unicopli in the series “La Porta dei demoni”.

But let us be explained by the author himself, a great connoisseur of Japan, author of numerous essays, Massimo, this almost magical story.

Vincenzo Ragusa, sculptor from Palermo, creator of the Garibaldi Monument, travels to Japan to present his art. During his seven years of stay in the Land of the Rising Sun, he remains fascinated by the local art. Here he meets the painter Otama Kiyohara who poses for the Italian artist. At 17, the girl moved with him to Palermo with whom she will marry….

How did Massimo come up with the idea of ​​creating a novel about these two artistic figures, who lived between the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 1900s?

The idea comes from the fact that in 2016 I was a finalist in a literary contest with a work about Margherita Yourcenar.

“The thin thread of the sea” tells the story between Vincenzo Ragusa and Otama Kiyohara, the latter lived for 50 years in Italy. Ragusa’s idea was to create a school of oriental art, in which to teach the craftsmanship of lacquered works, painting and sculpture. It was the first Oriental school in Italy, so much so that it was involved in the occasion of the National Expo held in Palermo in 1891.

Today in its place there is a State Art School named after them, while some of their works of art are exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in Palermo.

The historical-biographical novel focuses on the life of these two artists who were able to create a sort of cultural bridge between Italy and Japan, divided into paragraphs in which the most significant moments are told, including the fact that they wanted to return in Japan but due to war problems: first the Sino-Japanese War and then with Russia, they had to abandon the idea.

In Italy they participated in many artistic-cultural events, their notoriety also led them outside the national borders to present their works and interact with many Italian painters.

When her husband Vincenzo died in 1927, the woman had gone to the Japanese Embassy in Rome to be able to return to her homeland but was treated rather badly, she was so well known in Italy, she was so unknown in her own land. From this event, the painter decided not to sign anymore with her Japanese surname.

Years later a Japanese journalist learns about Otama and putting together various services, he publishes his story in the newspapers of Tokyo and Osaka, making it known so much that everyone is thrilled.

Thus, an attempt is made to bring her back to her homeland; her sister’s great-granddaughter is sent to Italy to convince her but the woman now felt at home in Palermo, where she taught art to wealthy families. After several postponements, Otama returns to a Japan now much changed by her when she left him as a girl.

He died in 1939 and in 1989 part of his ashes were buried in Italy.