The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is ready for unprecedented scale_中证网

Original title: The 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is ready-seeking common development and sharing the future

In midsummer, in Changsha, Hunan, people welcome groups of African guests from afar with the most sincere enthusiasm. On June 29, the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be held here.

The theme of this expo is “seeking common development and sharing the future”. As the opening date approaches, various preparatory work is progressing in an orderly manner. Recently, the reporter visited the main and sub-exhibition halls and related enterprises of this expo, and experienced the fruitful achievements of China-Africa cooperation at close range, as well as the new highlights and new atmosphere of this expo.

All parties actively participated in the meeting

Unprecedented scale of exhibitors

In order to meet the exhibition display needs of all parties involved in the expo, the Expo has a main exhibition hall and sub-exhibition halls. Currently, the exhibition work is in full swing.

The main exhibition hall located in Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center has set up “six halls and one area”, with an exhibition area of ​​100,000 square meters. According to reports, the expo will focus on displaying African red wine, coffee, handicrafts and other specialty commodities, as well as Chinese construction machinery, medical equipment, daily necessities, and agricultural machinery and equipment. In Hall W1 of the main exhibition hall, the exhibition staff are constructing the appearance and structure of the exhibition areas of central enterprises such as China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited and China General Technology (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd.

“This central enterprise exhibition area covering an area of ​​2,240 square meters will focus on displaying new ideas, new measures and new actions in cooperation with Africa through various forms such as graphics, videos, physical sand tables, and digital multimedia.” CMEC International, who is in charge of the exhibition Zhang Liang, General Manager of Exhibition Engineering Department of Exhibition Co., Ltd. said.

The sub-exhibition hall is located in the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park located in Gaoqiao Market. The reporter saw at the scene that a wide range of African products have filled the theme pavilion of African countries to the brim.

According to Jiang Shoufang, executive deputy general manager of Hunan Gaoqiao Market Co., Ltd., in early June, the layout of the permanent exhibition hall was adjusted, and the exhibition halls of 8 countries including Benin and Congo (Kinshasa) were moved forward to a more prominent position. To cooperate well with this expo to showcase the business and trade elements of the eight guest countries, “Different from the previous ones, we have handed over most of the themed venues to the business associations of African countries this time, hoping to better play the business function of the venues. “

As of June 26, 53 African countries that have established diplomatic relations with China, 12 international organizations, 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and more than 1,700 central and local enterprises, business associations, and financial institutions have signed up to participate.

All parties actively participated in the exhibition, and the scale of the exhibition was unprecedented. Since the first batch of inbound exhibits completed the customs clearance procedures and arrived at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center on June 19, various exhibits from African countries have poured in and have been transported to the exhibition hall one after another.

According to the introduction of Changsha Customs, compared with the previous two China-Africa Economic and Trade Expos, the number and number of overseas participating countries and exhibits have increased significantly. As of June 26, 1,590 exhibits from 29 countries have registered for the exhibition, an increase of 165.9% over the previous session.

Previous achievements landed

Cooperation continues to deepen

In recent years, with the implementation of previous achievements, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo has become an important platform to promote China-Africa cooperation.

Since 2007, China and Madagascar have carried out technical cooperation on hybrid rice. Among them, Hunan Academy of Agricultural Sciences took the lead, and Hunan Yuanshi Seed Industry High-Tech Co., Ltd. participated in the construction of the first batch of agricultural technology demonstration center projects. Since then, Yuan’s Seed Industry has been deeply involved in agricultural aid projects in Africa.

This kind of agricultural project cooperation, driven by the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, has been further accelerated-at the two China-Africa Economic and Trade Expos in 2019 and 2021, Yuan’s Seed Industry signed contracts with relevant departments and enterprises in Madagascar, Nigeria, Angola and other countries. The hybrid rice cooperation agreement helps African countries solve food supply problems.

Today, various cooperation agreements between China and Africa have come into effect one after another. In the 40-hectare high-yield demonstration training base in Nigeria, a modern agricultural technology team and planting and processing system have been established. In the past three years, the grain output of the demonstration base has risen to more than 7 tons per hectare.

Not only in agricultural cooperation, but also in the fields of processing and manufacturing, economic and trade parks, infrastructure, aerospace, green development, digital economy, medical and health, social and people’s livelihood, and using the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo as a platform, bilateral economic and trade cooperation is deepening in all aspects.

“We have established subsidiaries in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and other places, and established a joint venture factory in Algeria.” said Wu Weiheng, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company. , Earthmoving machinery, concrete machinery, construction hoisting machinery and other construction machinery and equipment have fully entered the African market. The cumulative sales of wheeled tractors alone have exceeded 4,000 units, with an amount of about 800 million yuan.

“We have permanent branches in more than 30 African countries, with more than 18,000 sets of equipment in Africa, which will further promote infrastructure construction in Africa.” The relevant person in charge of Sany Group said that at the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo , Sany Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of the group, will also present 15 electrified and intelligent products.

At present, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park is focusing on promoting the construction of the industrial chain of non-resource products in Africa, supporting and guiding enterprises in the park to establish a full industrial chain system of non-resource products in Africa, such as coffee, cashew nuts, macadamia nuts, cocoa, dried chili, Six industrial chains including sesame have been initially formed. In 2022, the park will realize a trade volume with Africa of 3.27 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 325%.

Expand the breadth of communication

Innovative cooperation mechanism

In the field of economic and trade exchanges of this expo, many enterprises will have “first launch” and “first exhibition”.

From 2021, Kefu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. began to expand the African market. This year, it participated in the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo for the first time, hoping to further expand exchanges and cooperation with African customers. “This year we will arrange a special booth of 180 square meters in the main exhibition hall. The exhibits cover five categories of health monitoring, rehabilitation aids, respiratory support, medical care and traditional Chinese medicine physiotherapy, with a total of more than 100 products.” Director of the company’s strategic development department Xiong Wei said.

Hunan Yinlang Sports Co., Ltd., which produces professional football equipment, will for the first time customize clothing and footballs with Chinese cultural elements for all African delegations participating in the exhibition, expanding the brand’s popularity and international influence in African countries. During the expo, the company will also invite African businessmen to visit and communicate with the factory in Loudi, Hunan to seek more opportunities for cooperation.

This expo will last until July 2, during which the opening ceremony and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum will be held, 9 high-end events, 7 economic and trade matchmaking sessions, 3 special seminars and 13 local special events. These activities cover areas such as green infrastructure, customs and quarantine, medicine and health, agricultural and food products, light industry and textiles, industrial parks, women and youth, vocational education, etc., and nearly 20 years will be released, including the “China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations Report” and the China-Africa Trade Index. item results.

It is noteworthy that this year’s China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will set up high-end activities jointly sponsored by national ministries and institutions for the first time, set up an exhibition area for high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” between China and Africa, and an exhibition of China-Africa women’s innovation and entrepreneurship achievements.

With the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo as a link, a new model of trade with Africa will be formed. my country supports enterprises to carry out 12 “one-to-one” barter trades with 4 African countries, exporting seeds, kitchen utensils, building materials and energy storage equipment in exchange for grapefruit, mica, spodumene and timber; in areas where wholesalers in African countries gather Set up overseas warehouses, carry out secondary wholesale in the mode of “front exhibition and back warehouse”, and promote “Made in China” products to enter Africa.

With the in-depth development of a series of activities, this expo will continue to explore new measures, expand the depth and breadth of cooperation, and comprehensively promote China-Africa economic and trade cooperation to a new level. (Reporter Wang Yunna, Shen Zhilin)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

