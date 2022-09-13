The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase, the third since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Now it is the Ukrainians who have the initiative: in these hours they can choose where and how to strike. Attacks are reported across the board, adding to the confusion of Moscow’s commands as they fear another offensive in depth. The assault can be launched towards Lugansk, to reoccupy the territories lost during the summer and ridicule the Kremlin’s proclamations of victory.