Home » the Thousand arrive in Piazza Bellini
World

the Thousand arrive in Piazza Bellini

by admin
the Thousand arrive in Piazza Bellini

by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

Garibaldini holding the tricolor, rifles, a little blood here and there on the ragged and dusty clothes. Piazza Bellini in Palermo suddenly fell back in 1860 thanks to the set of the Netflix series dedicated to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo takes a dive into the past with the Leopard Netflix: the Thousand arrive in Piazza Bellini appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Chinese ambassador in France questions the sovereignty of the former Soviet states. Storm over Beijing trying to mend

You may also like

Resuttana San Lorenzo changes its name: the Atheltic...

Nearly 1,000 people marched in Taipei to support...

A black woman prefers Serbia to Croatia |...

Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US

Theodore Kaczynski, the bomber known as the Unabomber,...

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy