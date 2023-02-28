Vladimir Solovyov is a television host, mogul and friend of Vladimir Putin. During a live broadcast, he addressed Ukraine’s allies, defined as “bastards”. “Let them tremble, if we are serious and understand what is at stake,” he said in a video that he posted on social media. “If necessary – he continued – we will cross the Alps again. Think of the monument to Suvorov. Let’s see if in Milan they still remember how our soldiers kiss the hands. The Russians start slowly, but then they go fast”. Soloviov’s reference is to the general Aleksandr Vasil’evic Suvorovwho in 1799, with his troops, defeated the French in Lombardy and Piedmont.

Video Twitter/Anton Gerashchenko