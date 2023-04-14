Everyone knew the mountains deeply, they were professionals and were attending a course to become alpine guides in the Aosta Valley. They were already qualified aspiring guides and were busy getting through what is basically the last step of training. The younger was the financier Elia Meta, aged 37, serving in the Entreves barracks; Then Lorenzo Holzknecht, 39 years old, ski mountaineering champion, from Sondalo but raised in Bormio who in his career won a gold (in the relay in 2010), a silver and two bronzes at the world championships, as well as two golds, a silver and a bronze at the European championships . So, Sandro Dublanc44 years old, ski instructor from Champorcher.

The survivor

According to an initial reconstruction, a mass of snow detached around 2 pm under Punta Goletta, at an altitude of 3,250 meters, near the Col de la Tsanteleina, near the border with France. The four were overwhelmed by the avalanche while they were in the descent phase. The steep slope broke away under their skis and collapsed into the valley. The sole survivor is the instructor of the mountain guide course, Matteo Giglio, 49 years old, resident in Valle d’Aosta, who, although half buried, managed to escape the avalanche managing to “float” on the snow. So, he pulled himself out after a few tens of meters. He immediately looked for his pupils, with the help of the avalanche research device (the Artva). Once identified along the “flow”, a short distance from each other, he started digging with the shovel to extract them from the snow. None gave signs of life, the faces were already blue. Being in an area where there is no telephone signal, Giglio therefore decided to descend: it took him about an hour, with only one ski and one pole, to reach a point further downstream where the telephone started working and was able to sound the alarm, which was picked up both in Italy and in France. The «Sierra Alpha» helicopter took off from Courmayeur with the Alpine guides and the 118 doctor, as well as the men of the Entreves finance police. Despite the bad weather, in a few minutes he reached the Tsanteleina area. Giglio was recovered and immediately transported to the emergency room of the Parini hospital in Aosta: his conditions are good, he suffered some bruises and is in shock. “I have nothing to say, nothing to tell,” he cut short yesterday.