The Thunderlightning Fest shares its complete program

He thunderbolt fest has announced the three names that complete the poster for the 2023 edition, in which they celebrate their tenth anniversary. These three names are added to those already announced: Queralt Lahoz, Los Manises, Júlia love, Ganges, Pipiolas, Merina Gris y Petunias. The festival will also feature DJ sessions Nicole Aiff, Valverdina Dj Set y Hanna Plum. The parallel activities, which include talks, workshops and projections, will be announced soon.

In The Mutant we can listen to the Madrid band Dove presenting their critically acclaimed debut album, “Not yet”, and the hymns that have consolidated them within the Spanish scene. The electric dances of Simonaand his lyrics full of social criticism in his latest work “Sphere of Love”. Finally, Mexican Axolotls they have just returned with the single “Amarre”, which anticipates their next full-length work, and they will take the opportunity to present new material on this tenth anniversary.

another pillar of thunderbolt fest is the design and illustration, and the poster for this tenth anniversary is in charge of Nicole Rifkina contributor to publications as relevant as Buzzfeed, Audible, The New Yorker, The New York Times or Vulture. andy lopez will be the artist who will paint the festival’s classic mural live, and her work usually deals with issues queer and gender. Tickets are already available on the website of The Mutantand can be purchased at the following links: day 28, day 29, 30th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

