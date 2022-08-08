Recently, according to overseas media reports, Chilean authorities discovered a mysterious sinkhole in the northern mining area. The sinkhole is located about 665 kilometers north of the capital Santiago and is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining, where they mine copper resources.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

measured,The sinkhole is about 25 meters in diameter and has a depth of 200 metersthe scientists did not detect any material underneath, but saw a large amount of water present.

Judging from the aerial photos, this tiankeng is approximately a perfect circle, and the inner wall after the collapse is quite smooth, as if it had been manually excavated.The cause of its formation is still unknown。

The area at the entrance to the mine has been closed due to safety concerns, and all development work in this area has been suspended.

The head of the mine said they were conducting a technical analysis to determine the cause of the incident and taking the necessary safety measures to protect nearby workers and community residents.

The nearest house is currently about 600 meters from the affected area, while densely populated areas or public services are about one kilometer from the affected area.

In addition, there are media reports that the local mayor said that this tiankeng is unprecedented, and he has asked to find out the reason for the tiankeng,See if it’s caused by mining, or something else。

It is understood that Chile is the world‘s largest copper producer, supplying a quarter of the world‘s output, of which 80% of the assets belong to Canada’s Lundin Mining, and a Japanese company holds the remaining assets.