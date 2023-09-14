The TIM group once again world leader for diversity and inclusion

TIM continues along the path defined by the sustainability plan and confirms itself as the first telco in the world in the ranking of companies that have distinguished themselves for their inclusion and promotion policies diversity. This placement has been certified by Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Indexwhere the Group maintains a prominent position among the world‘s leading companies: TIM SA (Brazil) is fourth in the world and TIM Group is twenty-fourth, thus returning to the Top 25 of the most virtuous companies for diversity & inclusion issues.

TIM’s commitment to diversity and inclusion

For TIM this is an important result that rewards the company’s commitment and represents a further incentive to continue with the program Diversity & Inclusion, launched almost fifteen years ago and continued over time with commitment and participation. A path that still includes many challenges and opportunities to be seized and interpreted in the awareness that inclusion is not only an ethical value but also a formidable performance driver for the company, closely correlated with people’s engagement and satisfaction.

TIM’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is also confirmed in the Group’s ESG targets. In particular, the objective is to reach over 29% of women in positions of responsibility by 2025, in line with the new Code of Ethics and the Charter of Values ​​(which includes “Inclusion” as one of the guiding principles of the behavior of the entire organization). Further initiatives are the Women Empowerment Project and the Human Resources and Equal Opportunities Policy, recently approved by TIM’s Gender Equality Steering Committee.

Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index

The analysis carried out by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group company and one of the world‘s leading providers of financial research and data, is based on public data – balance sheets, financial reports, press news, websites – based on 24 parameters attributable to four key categories: diversity, inclusion, people development and dispute management. The index ranks more than 12,000 companies globally and identifies the top 100 publicly traded companies with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Because TIM is first in Diversity & Inclusion

Il TIM’s Diversity&Inclusion plan includes over 100 initiatives aimed at encouraging the emergence of needs, the valorisation and uniqueness of people, inclusion and communication, divided into:

Culture of inclusion promoted internally with a detailed editorial and training plan and externally with various initiatives among which ‘4 Weeks 4 Inclusion’ stands out – the marathon that TIM has been promoting since 2020, involving over 300 companies in four weeks of inter-company Women Empowerment events which intends to overcome the gender gap by acting on cultural dimensions such as the reduction of gender bias, the promotion of shared family and parental roles, the empowerment of women to facilitate the development of their careers, objectives for management on reducing the pay gap and the presence of women on the Board of Directors of Group companies Longevity Program for overcoming age-related stereotypes by promoting intergenerational dialogue and the full valorisation of each generation, from “Z” to the most senior Disability which provides policies and tools, designed and identified by people with disabilities themselves, for their full integration Sexual orientation and gender identity focused on the inclusion of LGBT+ people in teams and in the organization, with an extended vision of the family Ethnicity and Religion proven in corporate policies, actions and projects to enhance the cultural diversity

