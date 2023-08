A home fell into the Mendenhall River in the Alaska capital of Juneau on Sunday, August 6, after record-breaking flooding. In the timelapse it is possible to see how the torrent of water gradually erodes the river bank until it attacks the foundations of a house. The building collapses followed, shortly after, by the collapse of the lower part of the adjacent building.

