The Tiny House model at CASACOR São Paulo 2023 – MONDO MODA

Small houses. This is how, in free translation, the housing movement that has been popularizing around the world since 2008 is defined.

With the aim of offering practicality to everyday life, the style Tiny House has been getting stronger and far beyond a reduced address, the philosophy behind the model has a social, economic and philosophical bias, which can be seen up close at CASACOR São Paulo 2023, which takes place until August 6th.

Check below the environments created by the architects of the 36th edition of the São Paulo exhibition and learn how to recreate the minimalist and sustainable style.

Quintino Facci Architects | abode of the soul

2023 CASACOR SP Morada da Alma – Quintino Facci Arquitetos @ disclosure

Developed by architect Quintino Facci and his team, the 49m² tiny house explores the relationship between the human body and architecture in environments that seek to provide physical and mental balance.

Materials with a warm touch, such as wood and fabric, and strategically positioned indirect lighting, provide comfort for the senses.

Minimalist, the decor features a neutral palette and authorial Brazilian furniture, with some pieces designed by the office especially for the show.

Rafa Zampini | Almar house

2023 CASACOR SP Casa Almar – Rafa Zampini @ disclosure

The result of years of research, the 36m² bungalow by Rafa Zampini is a collapsible modular house solution in the tiny house style.

Sustainable in principle, the project embraces concepts such as wabi-sabi and minimalism, translated into neutral textures and colors, to suggest a light, uncomplicated way of living and focused on well-being.

The aluminum structure coated with reclaimed wood forms the suite and integrated living room, pantry and bathroom, as well as a balcony with bathtub and shower. It is the architect’s debut at CASACOR.

Ricardo Caminada and Tota Penteado | Hut Ri.To

2023 CASACOR SP Cabana Ri.To signed by Ricardo Caminada and Tota Penteado @ Henrique Padilha

Resting, recovering energy and renewing affective connections are among the activities planned to take place in the 44m² tiny house by architects Ricardo Caminada and Tota Penteado.

Natural tones permeate the living-bedroom, the gourmet kitchen on the porch and the bathroom. Pieces with identity, such as the canvas by the visual artist Paula Klien, the embroideries by Marcelo Tambasco, the rug made with recycled PET bottles, in addition to ceramics and objects that bear the marks of time, enrich the look of the environment.

