The tip of the Lebanese Dogane – Thoughts from Beirut

No matter how I adapt, practice detachment, I miss this piece of the Mediterranean in front of which I settled down almost every morning, at the tip of the beach. As if it were the tip of the Dogane in Venice. I liked to imagine myself on this point, contemplating the horizon… What kept me going all these years in Lebanon were certainly those mornings on my point of the Dogane, embraced by the big blue. Yes life is made of renunciation but also of projects, literally. The Big Blue allowed me to project myself; with its two rocks opposite and a little further, La Grotte aux pigeons; anchors. Until it all falls apart…

I no longer have access to the sea. It costs 1000 USD per year ; the club has again increased its prices when they have always been in dollars anyway. It limited the subscription options and eliminated the different access formulas which allowed a certain flexibility; instead of maintaining them… at least with the crisis.

Nor is it that the blue of this beach is transparent there. I even bathed in a dirty sea to renew myself, to let myself be enveloped, to savor my feminine, aquatic being, to travel; when travel was forbidden to us after the banks had taken us all away. I was constantly bitten, by the often invisible dirt, which clearly however attacked my skin; but I went back to swimming to feel still human, fluid, in the midst of this violence that struck us. Now I don’t even have access to this capacity, fluidity, humanity.

This is third-worldization: a few who get their hands on the goods of all ; who have granted themselves the right to the sea, to the air… our natural elements! Air, water. They deprive us of the natural, of our natural right, of our natural dignity; that is asphyxiation. So I dream of leaving where I would have access at least to it, the big blue, without having to pay and to an air that does not infest my nostrils, my lungs and human dignity.

