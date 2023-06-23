The Titan may have imploded within hours of its departure

Loading player

According to the US Navy, the Titan submarine lost in the North Atlantic since Sunday could have imploded shortly after it lost communications with the support vessel. An acoustic detection system supplied to the Navy would have picked up a sound compatible with an implosion or an explosion on Sunday, in the area where some large debris from the submarine were later found.

The information was reported by a Navy official al Wall Street Journal and then confirmed to other US media. The Navy had immediately communicated to the authorities in charge of the searches that they had picked up the sound, which however could not be attributed with certainty to the implosion of the Titan: the information was not made public immediately in order not to condition the searches, but it contributed to locate the area where the debris was found.

The US Navy has not revealed which specific detection system was used to pick up the sound, because it is considered a military secret, but it is likely that it is a tool used to detect any enemy submarines. The sound picked up was therefore compatible with that of a submarine implosion, which occurs when the strong pressure of the water overcomes the resistance of the structure, causing it to collapse. According to the first unofficial reconstructions collected by Wall Street Journal the submarine may have imploded shortly after losing communications with the surface, at a depth of about 2,700 meters.

The search for the Titan and the five passengers on board continued for five days: OceanGate, the manufacturer of the submarine, had estimated the oxygen autonomy of the vessel at 96 hours (4 days), with which it had lost all contact from the first hours on Sunday, about two hours after the start of the descent phase. Some commercial ships and other organizations involved in submarine exploration had participated in the search operations: however, the mission was complicated both by the sea conditions and by the enormous difficulty of finding objects of relatively small dimensions in an extremely large area.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard, which coordinated the search activities, announced the discovery of debris “consistent with a catastrophic leak in the pressurized chamber” of the submarine. Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet died in the implosion.

The debris was found about 500 meters from the bow of the wreck of the Titanic, whose observation was the reason for the expedition, and about 1,500 kilometers off the coast of Massachusetts in the United States. The investigations already prepared to clarify the facts will also verify whether the sound picked up was actually attributable to the implosion of the Titan.

