The Titanic: Rare Letter Describing the Ship’s Grandeur Sells for $12,000 at Auction

Title: Century-Old Titanic Letter Fetches $12,000 at Auction

Date: [Insert Date]

In a remarkable discovery, a letter written by Uruguayan passenger Ramón Artagaveytia Gómez aboard the ill-fated Titanic has recently been auctioned for an impressive sum of $12,000. The century-old missive provides a glimpse into the experiences and observations of one of the ship’s voyagers before and during the tragic journey.

Dated April 1912, the letter describes Artagaveytia’s initial impressions as he approached the majestic vessel on a steamer. He likened the atmosphere to the coolness of the Río de la Plata, transporting readers back in time to the excitement and anticipation felt by Titanic’s passengers before setting sail.

Inside the letter, Artagaveytia vividly narrates his boarding experience, highlighting the vastness of the ship. Amazed by its size, he compared it to standing at the base of a five-story building when viewing it from the dock. The Uruguayan traveler notes the presence of around 50 waiters, one of whom assisted him with his bags and accompanied him via one of the three available elevators to his floor on deck B. Artagaveytia further describes the layout of the ship, mentioning the dining room on deck D, and the various levels below.

Of particular interest in the letter is Artagaveytia’s personal motivations for embarking on the voyage. He expresses a desire to reach North America and admits being “seduced” by the majestic scale of the “45,000-ton steamer” that was embarking on its maiden voyage. Additionally, the letter reveals the ship’s stop at Queenstown, Ireland, where Artagaveytia dispatched the letter before heading towards his destination.

Further details about life onboard the Titanic are included in the letter. Artagaveytia highlights the luxurious surroundings within the ship, mentioning intricately carved wooden rooms, exquisite food, and the presence of an electric stove in his bedroom. He describes the corridors as painted white and some rooms as featuring sculpted wood, likely oak, adorned with plush green velvet sofas and chairs.

The auction of this treasured Titanic artifact is part of an extensive collection of Creole and military silverware, as well as historical documents, that were recently auctioned by the Uruguayan company Zorrilla. Sebastián Zorrilla, representing the auction house, explained that the letter had been passed down through three generations of the Artagaveytia family before being decided upon for auction. The hope is that this significant piece of history will find a new home with a collector or museum, where it can be admired and respected.

Accompanying the letter was a photograph of Ramón Artagaveytia Gómez, printed on a French postal letter with a handwritten inscription from Évian, dated August 31, 1909. The inscription reads, “A letter and affectionate memory to my brother Adolfo. Ramón.”

The auction of such a valuable and historically significant item serves as a reminder of the enduring fascination with the Titanic’s tragic story. The letter contributes to our understanding of the grandeur and allure that captivated passengers like Artagaveytia as they embarked on the ill-fated voyage aboard the iconic ocean liner over a century ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

