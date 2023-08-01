The “toilet revolution” in China

Loading player

In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a state campaign to improve sanitation conditions in the country, whose conditions, even in the major cities, were according to the government inadequate to those of a country that was already the second largest economy in the world, after the very strong growth achieved in the previous decades. Eight years later, the campaign has already achieved several objectives – especially in the places most frequented by tourists – but it’s still going onand has improved the hygienic conditions of millions of people living in more rural areas, albeit with some problems.

Up until just ten or twenty years ago, Chinese public baths were noti all’estero for being generally dirty, smelly, and lacking toilet paper and soap; foreign tourists were also often struck by the fact that almost all the toilets were squat, even on trains, where keeping one’s balance crouched is not easy. In many public toilets it was difficult to have privacy as they were without doors, or with very low walls. Or with the glass door.

In rural areas, then, the toilets were very often open-air latrines, even in private homes. The Chinese government has since invested the equivalent of hundreds of millions of euros in the construction or renovation of public and private toilets across China.

Also, if you’re planning a trip to China, take toilet paper. You’ll thank me later. — Bob Anders 🇺🇸 (@bobof_the) June 26, 2023

The Chinese campaign was presented by the government as Cèsuǒ Gémìngi.e. “the toilet revolution”: it had a first three-year phase dedicated to the improvement of public toilets in tourist areas, followed by another, starting from 2017, aimed at the rural regions of the country.

In the first phase, in addition to the renovation of many public toilets, an application was introduced that indicates them on a map, to allow people to find the nearest facility. On the app it is possible to filter the toilets based on the presence of toilet paper or a changing table, free access or not and the cleanliness status. A relationship The 2021 Chinese Foreign Ministry report claimed that 146,000 public toilets had been built or renovated in tourist areas by the end of the previous year, and that the traveler satisfaction rate with these facilities had increased considerably.

Since 2017, a wider effort has started to improve access to sanitation in rural areas. That same Foreign Ministry report indicates that at the end of 2020, the proportion of homes equipped with toilets in rural areas was 68%, up from 35.7% in 2017, and that more than 40 million toilets had been built or renovated. of houses.

The Chinese news site Sixth Tone – published in Shanghai but inaccessible from mainland China – ha underlined but several problems of the “toilet revolution”: among these the greater attention paid by some government officials to create structures with expensive and impressive gadgets but not strictly necessary in a public bathroom, such as refrigerators, televisions and toilet paper dispensers with facial recognition. The extravagant spending was widespread enough to prompt the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to issue guidelines limiting the practice.

Furthermore, and this problem has been perceived above all in the countryside, the old public infrastructures have often been demolished before the new ones were ready, and there have also been complications with regard to the disbursement of state subsidies intended for private individuals. In fact, these subsidies cover only the cost of the toilet, but not the substantial expenses necessary for the adaptation of the pipes. Second Sixth Tone some families would have found themselves having to spend even the equivalent of 1,300 euros for the installation of the new toilet (in a context, that of rural China, where the average annual income is around 2,000 euros). In short, those who invest in a new bathroom often find themselves with a much more luxurious bathroom than the rest of the house. Others take the subsidy but install the toilet without connecting it to the pipes, ending up with the effectively renovated toilet in a closet or in a shower.

The lack of access to good quality sanitation affects 3.5 billion people worldwide and favors the spread of infectious diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid. It is estimated that 500,000 people die of diarrhea every year, mostly children under five, almost all in developing countries and particularly in rural areas, where normal toilets connected to the water mains do not exist: sewers and water treatment plants are indeed expensive and complicated to build and maintain.

China is not the only developing country which has invested in the quality of its public toilets in recent years: India has also launched a major campaign to build latrines and new toilets. If in China, however, the goal was to improve antiquated and unhygienic infrastructures, in India the toilets had to be built to try and limit open defecation, practiced until a few years ago by hundreds of millions of people and a source of very serious health problems : for this reason, 90 million toilets were built between 2014 and 2019 alone.

In addition to governments, many international organizations are committed to improving access to adequate sanitation in various parts of the world, such as WaterAid, a British association founded in 1981, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which in 2011 launched the ” Reinvent the Toilet Challenge” asking researchers from all over the world to invent a toilet model that did not need sewers and running water, and could therefore be built where these infrastructures do not exist.

