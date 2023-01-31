Home World The toll of the kamikaze attack on a mosque in Pakistan worsens: the number of victims rises to 83, over 150 injured
The toll of the kamikaze attack on a mosque in Pakistan worsens: the number of victims rises to 83, over 150 injured

The death toll from the mosque attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar rises to 83. Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for Akistani hospital, said more bodies were recovered from the rubble of the mosque overnight and early Tuesday, and many of the seriously injured died in hospital. “Most of them were policemen,” Asim said of the victims.

Bilal Faizi, the chief relief officer, said rescue teams were still carefully clearing rubble from the mosque site, located within a police compound in a high-security area of ​​the city, as it is believed that more people are trapped inside after the roof collapses from the explosion. The shelling also injured more than 150 people. the action was claimed by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. It is unclear how the bomber managed to break into the walled enclosure in a high-security area with other government buildings.

