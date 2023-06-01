The Tomavistas shares the schedules of this edition

Less than a month from an expected seventh edition that returns to the green space of Arganzuela, the organization of the festival cameraman has made public the schedules of the three days. Go over the grill well so you don’t miss anything.

The Madrid festival returns to the emblematic wooded environment of the park Enrique Tierno Galvan with a poster of international and national artists led by Metronomy, The Vaccines, Sidonie, Ladytron y the good dear. It will be –and it is new, since until now the event had been held in May– from June 22-24coinciding very appropriately with the celebration of the European Music Day.

the young band demand will be in charge of inaugurating the festival at half past five in the afternoon, ahead of Queralt Lahoz, Judeline y Bravaall in the same scenario 3. Shego, Sound Depression y carlangas will act in this order in stage 2, while polish girl, Ginebras y La La Love You will culminate the day on the main stage Tomavistas By Vibra Mahou.

The next day will begin with the forceful live performance of Parquesvr in scenario 3, to give way to the return of Dog and the electronics of Playback Maracas y Gazzi. On stage 2 there will be performances by the British Pip Blom, the Catalan Women and the "Lucid Theatre", in Spanish, by the French Wife. On the main stage, attendees will be able to enjoy highlights such as loud indie and personal Bizarre Love Triangle, the choreable Brit-pop of The Vaccines and the innumerable hits of The blue House.