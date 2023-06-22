Home » The tragic end of the search for the submarine | Info
The tragic end of the search for the submarine

The tragic end of the search for the submarine | Info

The leaders of the “Ocean Gate” company confirmed in a statement that all five crew members in the submarine lost their lives.

Source: Mondo

“We believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzad David and his son Suleiman Dawood, as well as Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargole, have tragically lost their lives. These men were genuine explorers who shared an adventurous spirit and a deep passion for exploration and conservation “

“This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and sharing the tremendous pain of these losses. The entire Oceangate family is very grateful for the countless men and women from various organizations in the international community who have worked so hard on this mission. We appreciate their dedication to finding these five explorers, as well as the days and nights they devoted to supporting these personnel and their families. This is a very sad time for the entire research community and for every family member of those who lost loved ones at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these may the family be respected during this most painful moment”

The tragic epilogue was previously announced by the leaders of the company “Pelagic Research Services”, which owns the remotely operated vessel (ROV) that today found a debris field near the Titanic on the bottom of the ocean. In it, it was unofficially acknowledged that the outcome of the search for the submarine was tragic.

“PRS would like to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible, coordinated rescue operation by all involved in this search and rescue mission. We are currently focused on the families of the Titan passengers and their tragic loss,” the release said.

This led many to conclude that something catastrophic had happened to the submarine and that all five passengers had died. which is now confirmed.

The US Coast Guard press conference should begin soon, where the details will be announced.

(WORLD)

