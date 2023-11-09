The tragic fate of the singer who died of AIDS Entertainment

The life story of the legendary Israeli singer Ofra Hazas is an incredible story of fame, power, love, sacrifice, devastating societal prejudices, wrong decisions and unexpected tragedy.

Bat-Sheva singer Ofra Haza, better known as Ofra Haza, was born in a poor immigrant family in 1957 as the ninth and youngest child. She was rescued from the clutches of poverty only by her enormous talent, when she was 12 years old, she was found by an agent of the children’s theater “Bezalel Aloni”. Her career went unstoppably towards the top of world music, while the local media adored her, attributing to her the epithet “Madonna from the East”.

On several occasions, she emphasized that the voice is the only thing she uses on the way to success. She was loved by many, and then after the release of her first album “Al Ahavot Shelanu” (“Our Love”) in 1980, her popularity experienced a big jump. The crowning glory of her dedication to music came in 1983, when all the doors of the world scene opened to her, after second place at the Eurovision Song Contest, with the song “Chaime”.

She also enchanted the whole world with the touching song “Save Us” from the animated film “The Prince of Egypt”, which she sang in a total of 17 languages. Many wanted to listen to the wonderful Ofra, so she performed at numerous European and American music festivals. With her music, she erased borders, she sang in several languages, in Hebrew, Arabic, Aramaic, English, Spanish… A great recognition of her work was the nomination for the “Grammy” award in 1992, for the album “Kirya”, which made her the first singer from Israel nominated for this award.

Izvor: YouTube/Ofrachai (Ofra Alive)/screenshot

Despite fame and wealth, Ofra remained down-to-earth, loyal to her family, highly moral and religious, which led to her being viewed as a kind of deity and legend in her native Israel. It is interesting that Ofra is alive remained unrecognized in the circles of her close grandmother, who constantly challenged her merits and value, emphasizing that a woman without a family is nobody and nothing. Figuratively, it is best described by her brother’s line: “Who the hell is Ofra? Just an unmarried woman without a family!”

The adored and misunderstood singer continued to wait for the right one. But before that meeting and before the great tragedy that happened, In 1987, Ofra and her colleagues had an accident when the plane they were traveling on, crashed on a mountain on the border between Israel and Jordan. There was even news that the music star had died, so the knowledge that she survived was welcomed as another sign of her special fate.

What happened to her 13 years later was not something special, it was the most terrible thing. She lived peacefully, without a single blemish in her career, without compromising photos with men, without a trace of a scandal. On the contrary, Haza was known as a woman in constant search for great love, determined to remain a virgin until the first wedding night. Numerous suitors and suitors were not interesting to her, and she firmly believed that God would show her the man of her life. The “prince on a white horse”, at least as she believed, arrived for the beautiful Jewish woman only at the age of 39 in the form of businessman Doron Ashkenazi.



Unfortunately, although not much is known about her short marriage, it is certain that it was her husband who infected her with AIDS, which indirectly influenced her premature death.Ofra tragically passed away in 2000 as a result of pneumonia caused by the HIV virus. Her last days were marked by great pain. Because of love with the wrong man, her angelic voice died too soon.

Just a year later, her husband also dies due to an overdose. The details and the real truth about the couple’s death remain a mystery to this day, and her family refuses to comment on anything. Six months before her death, in the fall of 1999, Ofra Haza recorded her last materials, which have not seen the light of day to this day.

A documentary was filmed about her life and last days. The family talked about how the drug addict husband contracted HIV, prevented her from going to the hospital so that it wouldn’t be found out and tried to disinherit her both before and after her death, so that actually the one she loved the most was her executioner.

