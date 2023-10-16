The trends presented at Paris Fashion Week – Spring Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

fashion week Paris Spring Summer 2024 presented the bets of the biggest brands and designers in the world for the coming months. Valentino, Dior, Chanel and Miu Miu set the main trends throughout the new season.

Image and style consultant Marina Gazolla points out some of these proposals and how to put together Brazilian women’s everyday looks.

SHORT-FALL NECKLINE

“This style has made a triumphant return on the catwalks since the 90s (which has been super popular for a few seasons now!). The strapless top enhances the woman’s chest and shoulders, giving the look a sexier feel, as well as being cool, which goes very well with the Brazilian summer. Several brands showed their versions in dresses, tops, longer blouses, in outfits from the most formal to the most casual, but, mainly, the neckline appeared in more minimalist and basic proposals” says Marina.

​FLAT FOOTWEAR

“Another trend that Brazilians love, as they combine comfort and sophistication, without weighing them down in the country’s hot climate, are flat shoes. Various styles of flat sandals were presented at the shows. Valentino mixed “Birkenstock” models, also known as papete, with party dresses, while Miu Miu brought boho-style flats, in suede and braided at the ankles. Even the famous Chanel had 90% of her looks on the runway accompanied by flip-flops. In other words, you can include your everyday flats in more sophisticated looks without fear”, suggests Gazolla.

BALLOON

The balloon effect, which creates a very characteristic volume in clothing and was born in the 60s, returned with a bang this season. This time, it appears not only on dresses and skirts, but also on blouse sleeves, shorts and even pants. Brands such as Loewe, Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta have invested in the trend, which promises to be controversial, as it already divides opinions. According to Marina, for more modern women, the tip is to opt for more striking and volumized looks in shorter dresses, combining the mini length trend. “For the more discreet ones, I recommend starting with blouses with balloon sleeves combined with straighter jeans, to create a counterpoint to the look”, she ponders.

Elongated TOPS

In contrast to the cropped top, which reigned supreme for many seasons, it was time for tops in more elongated styles. It’s an expected move, considering that the waist of the pants has also dropped. The focus now is on tunic-style blouses, smocks and elongated tops. The design wins by being more comfortable and providing more freedom of movement. “To create spring/summer looks, opt for lightweight fabric versions such as cotton, linen or viscose. This trend suits beachy and relaxed looks, but it will also have its place in more urban and casual compositions”, highlights the fashion consultant.

TUBE DRESS

“The tube top is already well established in the fashion world. Another trend from the 60s that returns, but which, in my opinion, is already eternal and timeless. It conquers with its versatility, as it goes well on the most varied occasions, from formal to more informal compositions. If you want to give your outfit a more current touch, the suggestion is to combine it with shoes that are on trend, such as Mary Jane style flats or Samba sneakers, from Adidas. Another tip is to opt for a colorful version of the dress. Baby blue and more vibrant tones, such as red and royal blue, are in everything”, concludes Marina Gazolla.

