On October 3, 1980, at 6.35 pm, there was a violent explosion in front of the synagogue on rue Copernic, in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. Four people died and more than forty were injured. The massacre was avoided due to a delay in the celebration of the ceremony: at that time the faithful, around 300, had not yet left the synagogue. After 42 years, and after one of the longest judicial investigations ever conducted in France, today in Paris The trial for that attack has begunin which, however, the only accused is not present: Hassan Diab, an academic of Lebanese origin who is now 69 years old, lives in Canada and has always declared himself innocent.

The explosion of October 3, 1980 was very violent: the windows of the buildings near the synagogue were shattered, the cars caught fire. The explosive, 10 kilograms of pentrite, had been placed on the roof rack of a parked motorcycle. Three people died on the spot: Philippe Bouissou, 22, who was passing on a motorbike down the street; Aliza Chagrir, an Israeli tourist who was returning to her hotel; Jean-Michel Barbé, driver of a family present in the synagogue. A fourth person died later of his injuries: Hilario Lopez Fernandez, doorman of the Victor Hugo hotel, just in front of the synagogue.

It was the first attack against the French Jewish community since the end of the Second World War. The then prime minister of the country, Raymond Barre, of liberal-democratic inspiration, was much criticized for his statement: he spoke of the attack as a “hate attack that wanted to hit the Israelis in the synagogue” and which had “hit innocent French people passing through rue Copernic», not recognizing the anti-Semitic origin of what happened.

The political responsibility for the attack was immediately attributed by the media to the neo-Nazi movement following the statements of the rabbi of the synagogue and the leaders of the French Jewish community. A protest demonstration was organized in Paris which brought together several hundred thousand people. In those days one of the longest judicial investigations in the history of France also began which, already in December 1980, however, excluded the neo-Nazi hypothesis to concentrate instead on another track: Palestinian terrorism.

Investigators started from the Suzuki motorcycle to which the bomb had been attached: they traced it to a buyer, a Cypriot tourist named Alexander Panadriyu, who had bought it for cash in a garage near the place de l’Étoile. He had left as the address of the Hotel Celtic, in rue Balzac, in the eighth arrondissement. Had been there for just one night. However, no fingerprints were found on the card that the man had filled out by hand to register at the hotel and it also turned out that the passport he had presented was false.

During his stay in Paris, the man who identified himself as Alexander Panadriyu met a prostitute and was briefly stopped at a shop in the Montparnasse district for stealing a pliers and arguing with a security guard. He had also rented a car that he hadn’t returned, leaving it in a parking lot on October 4, the day after the explosion. Thanks to the testimonies of the people who had met him in those hours in Paris, the police created an identikit: “Middle Eastern appearance”, mustache, long hair, glasses, between 20 and 30 years of age, of average height.

In December 1980, the Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (the DST, i.e. the French national intelligence service active until 2008) received a series of information from the secret services of other countries which identified the Popular Front for the Liberation of the Palestine-Special Operations (PFLP-OS), a small dissident group of the PFLP based in Beirut, Lebanon. Neither the PFLP nor any other armed Palestinian organization has ever claimed responsibility for the attack. The investigation stalled and nothing moved for the next 18 years.

In the spring of 1999, the DST sent a new report to Judge Jean-Louis Bruguière. According to other information probably obtained from the German secret services, there were more than one terrorists who acted in rue Copernic. They would arrive by train from Madrid, using their real passports to travel from Lebanon to Spain and then fake ones to enter France. The memos identified the individual who had purchased the motorcycle used in the attack, namely Alexander Panadriyu, as Hassan Diab, a former Lebanese student from Beirut, who allegedly headed the commando that carried out the bombing. The latter was also suspected of having blown up a van in front of a synagogue in Antwerp, Belgium on October 20, 1981, causing three deaths.

Judge Bruguière requested an international rogatory to investigate Hassan Diab. The United States replied six months after a certain Hassan Diab, born in 1953 in Beirut, had lived in their country from 1987 to 1989, before settling in Canada, where he obtained citizenship in 1995 and where he taught sociology at the University of Ottawa.

Then it was the Italian police who added another piece to the story. He told the French that in his archives he had a copy of Hassan Diab’s passport: the original, which was later photocopied and preserved, had been found among the travel documents of a man who had been arrested on 8 October 1981 at the airport of Rome and that it came from Beirut. The man had been identified as a senior PFLP-OS official and held for this in Italy for eight days. Inside the foreign passport that he was carrying with him and which bore the name of Hassan Diab, there were several visas and an entry into Spain, the country from which the bombers would have left, was marked, dated 20 September 1980. The date of exit was 7 October: the dates coincided with the attack in rue Copernic.

For French investigators, the alleged presence of Hassan Diab in Europe at that time is proof of his involvement in the attack.

The investigation resumed in 2007 when the judge Marc Trévidic, an expert on counterterrorism, began to deal with the case. Trévidic had two handwriting tests carried out: one revealed similarities between the form filled out at the Celtic hotel for registration by Alexander Panadriyu, later identified by the German secret services as Hassan Diab, and Diab’s own handwriting. The other expert’s report did not exclude them.

The judge, who also went to Beirut, discovered that Diab had applied to the Lebanese authorities for a passport in May 1983 (just under three years after the bombing), claiming he had lost his old document in April 1981. The judge managed to obtain the declaration of loss, dated May 17, 1983: the Lebanese policeman who had drafted it reported that the man who had made the complaint had said that his passport had fallen off his motorbike in April of 1981. However, from April to October 1981, the day in which that original passport had been seized for a few days by the Italian police, the passport was provided with visas: in short, whoever had recovered it had traveled without bothering to change photos.

“Hard to believe. The two-and-a-half-year delay it took to declare its loss was also strange.” commented The world in a reconstruction article. Up until that point, Diab had never been heard or indicted.

In November 2008 Marc Trévidic issued an international arrest warrant against Hassan Diab. The latter denied the accusations, also speaking of a possible homonym. After six years of requests, appeals and counter-appeals, the Canadian justice, although it had defined the case as “weak” due to the presence of “confused, very convoluted and suspicious conclusions” evidence, decided to extradite Diab to France: the extradition occurred on November 15, 2014. Once he arrived in French territory he was taken to a maximum security prison where he remained for 38 months, almost always in solitary confinement.

Diab decided to begin speaking in January 2016. In the meantime Judge Trévidic had been replaced by judges Jean-Marc Herbaut and Richard Foltzer. Diab has always said that he was not in Paris during the attack and that he was instead in Beirut to sit exams at the university. He also claimed not to have been active in any Palestinian political movement, a version confirmed by several relatives, including his ex-wife, but denied by a witness, Youssef El-K., who had studied and then worked with Diab. As for the passport, Diab said he remembered losing it shortly before the bombing.

At this point, there was another breakthrough. The Israeli secret services sent a note to the French judges in which, without much further explanation, they identified Diab as the perpetrator of the attack. This intervention created confusion in the investigations and in a certain sense ended up being favorable to Diab, who began to argue that all the information coming from the foreign secret services actually had the Israeli government as its source. New witnesses also came forward who claimed to remember Diab’s presence during the 1980 autumn exam session at the University of Beirut. Various demonstrations were organized to support him, especially in Canada, also supported by Amnesty International.

On January 12, 2018, while Diab was still in prison, the judges issued a dismissal order: despite the size of the file, according to them nothing allowed to determine with certainty the presence of Diab in Paris at the time of the events. The various elements then presented by the various secret services on the case (and which, over the years, were also the reason why the investigations were resumed) although they described in detail the way in which the attack on the synagogue had been conceived, prepared, organized and realized were, for the judges, “full of contradictions and inaccuracies (…), which casts doubt on their reliability”. A new handwriting report also said that the first search was completely unreliable due to the use of a “scientifically inadequate methodology for evaluating similarities and differences”. That same evening, Hassan Diab was released from pre-trial detention and returned to Canada.

In January 2021 the Paris Court of Appeal rejected the filing and six months later the Cassation confirmed by ordering a trial, which begins today in Paris. William Bourdon, Diab’s attorney, has said to understand “the claim” of the civil parties “to find a culprit at all costs”, but added that “the case should have been concluded at the time of the dismissal order”, an “extremely motivated” order on the fact that there were no allegations “sufficiently probative” to refer Diab to a court.

Amnesty International believes that the accusations against Hassan Diab are unfounded and that it would instead be necessary to use strength and time to find the real culprit for the attack in rue Copernic. He denounces the fact that after his extradition to France in 2014, Diab was unable to have “a fair and timely trial”, that he was detained without trial for 38 months and kept in prolonged solitary confinement for almost all of the time in violation of the UN rules on the minimum standard for the treatment of prisoners (the so-called Mandela Rules). Amnesty then points out that several Canadian courts, as well as the French court that had requested the dismissal of the case, have pointed out the absence of reliable evidence to support the accusation.

If convicted, Diab risks life imprisonment and a new request for extradition could be made against him, with no certainty as to its outcome. The sentence is expected on April 21st.