The trial for the murder of Radenko Bašić | Info

The trial of the suspects in the murder of the Prijedor police chief continued.

Source: Mondo – Brankica Spasenić

The trial of Dalibor Railić, Aleksandar Miljatović, Igor Repajić, Haris Gredelj, Mirjana Vujović, Željko Simić and Goran Gvozden, who are accused, among other things, of organized crime, the murder of Prijedor police chief Radenko Bašić, money laundering and drug smuggling, continued on Friday with testimony three employees of the RS Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The first witness who, based on the order of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, analyzed the documentation obtained through “Skaj” communication was Miroslav Kostrešević, writes Voice of Srpska.

“The prosecutor’s office delivered to the Ministry of Interior a DVD on which there was documentation with the PINs of the users of this application. The identification of the users was done on the basis of those documents,” said Kostrešević.

In addition to SMS messages, as he said, there were also voice and picture and forwarded messages, and some users of the “Sky” application sent their photos, which made it easier to identify them.

“Together with two colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS, I identified the user of the aforementioned application who used the name Dugi. That was the accused Railić. That crypt was also compared with other material evidence that was collected,” explained Kostrešević and added that from Krypte sees that Railić offered a vehicle to Aleksandar Ivković, against whom the proceedings were initiated, and who was supposed to deliver drugs to Railić’s address.

Kostrešević pointed out that the communication that Railić had with other defendants from this group is also visible in the crypt.

Railić also exchanged messages with Dusan Lovrenović and Zlatan Ćuk, who is on the run and is being sought, and who, as the prosecution witness explained, sent a large number of his photos to “Skaj”.

The lawyers of the accused objected on several occasions to the testimony of the witness, who was also asked whether he had changed the data that he had analyzed and which are in the Excel spreadsheet, to which Kostrešević replied: “Theoretically, everything can be changed”.

When asked by prosecutor Dubravko Čampara whether traces of changes would be visible if they were to occur, the witness said: “Every change leaves traces.”

On Friday, police officers Siniša Grumić and Vladimir Marčeta also gave statements, and according to the indictment, from 2020 to March 2022, Railić organized a group of people who were approached by the other defendants, as well as people known to them, using encrypted applications, where they arranged smuggling drugs. The drugs were transported, hidden and further marketed on the illegal drug market in Bosnia and Herzegovina and abroad. They communicated through the “Skaj” application, and Railić bought several kilograms of drugs from Ivković in 2020, which, in addition to money, he also paid for with an “Audi” car.

Reason

According to the indictment, the murder of Prijedor police chief Radenko Bašić was organized by Dalibor Railić by gathering a group of people with the aim of his liquidation, and in order to prevent investigations into organized crime and drug smuggling. According to the earlier testimony of Aleksandar Miljatović, the motive for the murder was self-interest because, as he stated at the time, he had agreed to pay him the sum of 50,000 euros for that misdeed.

(World)