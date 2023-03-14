Up to 20 years’ imprisonment. Even up to 24 according to some sources. The opponent Vladimir risks that much Kara-Murza in the closed-door trial against him that began today in Moscow: a trial that sees him in the dock for accusations whose political origin is considered more than evident.

Among the charges stand out that of «high treason» and that of diffusion of «false information» on the army, which in practice is equivalent to having had the courage to denounce the criminal war unleashed by Putin in Ukraine.

Kara-Murza is 41 years old and is one of the best-known faces of the Russian opposition, whose exponents have often been forced to take refuge abroad or ended up unjustly behind bars. Kara-Murza is suspected to have been poisoned twice, in 2015 and 2017.



“The regime equates opposition with treason”

“The political opposition” in Russia “is now officially equated with treason,” wrote Kara-Murza in an editorial published today in the Washington Post and signed by the pre-trial detention center number 5. «The opponents of the Kremlin – he declared – have been assassinated, poisoned and imprisoned. Today’s Russia has more known political prisoners than the USSR had in its later years.

Indeed, Kara-Murza is accused of “high treason” in Putin’s Russia. Russian investigators claim that the opponent has collaborated with an unspecified NATO country and according to them the alleged “evidence” would be the public speeches in Lisbon, Helsinki and Washington in which he criticized Putin’s government. But it is an accusation believed to have been invented from scratch to hit the dissident, and these criticisms of the government, explains his lawyer, in any case “did not represent any threat to the country”.



A flurry of politically motivated accusations

The troubles with the “justice” of the regime for Kara-Murza began almost a year ago, in April, when he was arrested for 15 days, officially for “disobedience to the police”. Since then the charges have piled one on top of the other in a Kafkaesque crescendo.

Also in April, the opponent was charged on the basis of a freedom-killing law which provides for up to 15 years’ imprisonment for the dissemination of information on the army that should be deemed “false” by the Russian authorities: a gag law which in practice forbids to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and tell of its atrocities. In the Kremlin’s sights apparently there would be an anti-war speech made a month earlier by Kara-Murza to the Arizona deputies.

In August, the dissident was accused of “participating in the activity of an undesirable organization”: behind the charge, for which he faces up to four years, there would be his speech at a conference in support of political prisoners in October of 2021. Shortly afterwards, the opponent was also included in the register of “foreign agents”: the black list with which the Kremlin hits people and organizations uncomfortable for power, forcing them to present themselves in public with this defamatory label and subjecting them to strict controls administrative. In October, the accusation of “high treason” finally arrived.

Amnesty International: Kara-Murza be released immediately

Amnesty International considers Kara-Murza a prisoner of conscience and already last autumn called for his immediate release “as well as that of all those who have been prosecuted and convicted for peacefully criticizing the armed forces” of Moscow.

“After the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities staged a witch hunt against politicians, activists and journalists who took the liberty of condemning the Kremlin and its war of aggression,” the defense organization explained. of human rights, underlining that «Vladimir Kara-Murza was among the first who criticized the state and were targeted in this cruel campaign».

The dissident in the courtroom today said he was innocent, his lawyer, Maria Eysmont, told Business FM. The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.