It had been a while since I felt somewhat defeated with the comedy genre, even the black comedy that is “Souls in Pain in Inisherin (The Banshees Of Inisherin)” It seemed somewhat watered down to me in the scenes that were supposed to be more derisory. However, “The triangle of sadness (Triangle Of Sadness)”by Ruben Östlund, has managed to build with meticulousness and several laughs on the motto that appears in the first scenes: “We are all equal, ladies first”.

The satire is served around some characters with whom we are not going to connect, but that is the intention, because they can become despicable beings given the appropriate circumstances (well, except Woody Harrelson who eats the screen the few times he appears on it ). And that’s what the film is about, using the floating cocktail shaker that is a luxury yacht to build and deconstruct social, couple and gender roles. We follow a couple of supermodels as they try to mend their relationship, and on their journey we see how the world they’re trying to belong to and the world they’re trying to escape treat them in the same shallow way they live with. Always within a game of contrasts.

The same happens with narrative genres, similar to what is proposed “Parasite”, by Bong Joon-Ho, “The Triangle of Sadness”, apart from comedy, ventures into romance, the reconstruction of society, power plots and even survival. A kind of “Lord of the Flies”, by William Goldwing, but with adults who are little worth on their own. Apart from all this mastery, there is something that impressed me for not being the typical thing we are used to: the application full of slapstick mime. There is a certain moment when the retching and vomiting flood the screen, but it is used to reinforce the message of the film. Even though a couple of people walked out of the theater because they couldn’t take it, I felt like there was a connection between yuck, narrative, and more laughs.

Obviously not everything is perfect and the lack of emotional attachment to the characters is noticeable. However, it is part of the sacrifice that some stories have to take in order to consolidate what they want to tell. If we cared about Karl and Yaya, we would feel closer to them, but Ruben Östlund wants to give us the comfort of only seeing reflections of ourselves in them.

As I said, I had felt that defeat with the comedy genre for a long time, for staying halfway between depth and laughter or, simply, using the latter. “The triangle of sadness” It is proof that you can reflect on different levels while you laugh.